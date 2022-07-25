WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson Shows off Her Cheeky Side in Poolside Photo

Torrie Wilson is looking ring ready at 47 years old. The WWE Hall of Famer, went to Instagram to post a cheeky photo of her in a blue bikini and having a drink by the pool to celebrate her birthday. And in the caption, Wilson wrote, "Cheers! And thanks for all the bday love today! Love you guys."

Wilson officially retired from professional wrestling in 2008 but has continued to keep herself in shape. Before getting into pro wrestling, Wilson competed in bikini and fitness competitions, so health has been a big part of her life over the years. Wilson made her pro wrestling debut in 1999 as she was featured in WCW. She then moved over to WWE in 2001 and was with the company for eight years. Wilson never won a championship in her wrestling career but was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019. She made her return to WWE in 2021 when she competed in the Women's Royal Rumble match. Wilson also competed in the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble Match in 2018.

"It was exhilarating!" Wilson said in WWE's The Bump after the 2021 Royal Rumble, per Wrestling Inc. "It was different without the crowd. But I did get those nerves right before I went out. Anyone that's ever gotten in that ring, you just know you do it, you think you're done, and you get your feet back in there again."

Wilson also talked about reuniting WWE legend Victoria. "First of all, I didn't know Victoria was going to be there," she mentioned. "[When] I saw her… we're really good friends way before we got into wrestling. When I saw her, I started crying. I couldn't believe she was there; she's so awesome. I was excited that she got her moment to just kick some butt in there.

"You know, it was really cool to be in there with a lot of those NXT girls. I feel almost unworthy to be in the ring with them. It's so cool to see how not only good performers but good athletes, of course. Then there's Charlotte Flair. I didn't even realize I was going to be in the ring with Charlotte Flair. Being able to beat her up on the sidelines was a little treat."