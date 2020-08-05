WWE Reportedly Finds Host City for SummerSlam

✖

WWE may have found a host city for SummerSlam. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the annual event is set to take place in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Originally, SummerSlam was going to be held at the TD Garden in Boston. However, WWE announced in July the event has been moved due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Right now, Atlantic City," Meltzer said on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio via ComicBook.com. "But we'll see. Vince wants to be out of Florida, wants a different look and location. I don't know about fans, maybe they can get fans in New Jersey." The actual venue hasn't been revealed, but Meltzer said WWE is looking to get a couple of thousand fans in attendance depending on there the show is held and what the local government will allow. For the last five months, WWE has been filming shows at the Performance Center in Orlando with no fans. WWE owner and chairman of the board Vince McMahon has been looking to host SummerSlam at a different location, and there have been reports of holding it on either a beach or a boat.

McMahon is ready for a change because he's looking to improve TV ratings. In July, McMahon talked about how they can increase ratings during the COVID-19 pandemic. "We have a thirty-plus year track record of creating compelling characters and engaging a variety of audiences," he said via Wrestling Inc. "And we obviously remain confident we can continue that with our collective ability. Even in the most challenging environments with no live audience. The media ecosystem obviously has changed, and we change with it."

If a limited number of fans are allowed to attend SummerSlam, it could make way for the company to tape other shows with fans in the very near future. With WWE taping shows at the Performance Center, the only "fans" WWE has had for shows are NXT stars and Performance Center trainees. As for the SummerSlam card, four matches are officially set with more on the way.

For the main event, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will face Randy Orton for the title. Raw Tag Champions The Street Profits will take on Andrade and Angel Garza with the titles on the line. Another championship match will feature U.S. Champion Apollo Crews facing MVP. And after Rey Mysterio lost his eye at Extreme Rules, his son, Dominik, will face Seth Rollins in a one-on-one battle. SummerSlam will air on Sunday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. ET on the WWE Network.