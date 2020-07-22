WWE 'Extreme Rules': Rey Mysterio's Eye Loss During Match Was Reportedly Much More Gruesome

✖

Sunday night, Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins faced off during WWE's The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. The masked wrestler "lost an eye" during an Eye For an Eye match with Rollins, but the original taping played out differently. The injury was actually "much more gruesome" prior to some late changes during production.

According to Mike Johnson of PW Insider, the original taping featured Mysterio wearing prosthetic. This would make it look like his eye had actually popped out. The original taping also showed Rollins vomiting after the gruesome injury. However, WWE CEO Vince McMahon apparently hated how the look of the prosthetic. He scrapped the idea, which led to the ending that aired on Sunday night. Although Rollins still vomited as part of the new scene.

The version that aired on Sunday night featured Rollins driving Mysterio into the steel steps of the ring. He "lost his eye" as part of this sequence and immediately covered up his face. Some fans still spotted the fake dislodged eyeball in his hands for a brief moment.

"After the sickening conclusion of the Eye for an Eye Match, Charly Caruso provided an update on the condition of Rey Mysterio," WWE said in a statement. "Mysterio was rushed to a local medical facility to be treated for a potential globe luxation. Medical experts were optimistic that if the optic nerve is not severed and there is not too much strain on the blood vessels and nerves that connect the eye to the rest of the head, there's a chance Mysterio can maintain his vision."

Mysterio is reportedly working without a WWE deal after his loss to Rollins. Dave Meltzer reports that the promotion is still trying to work out a deal that would lead to his return to the ring. He said that WWE used the aftermath of the bout and the report about potentially saving the eye as an "opening" in a situation where he signs a new deal.

"He [Mysterio] is not signed," Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio, per ComicBook.com. "My gut is still, as its been all along, that he will, but it has not happened yet. So that finish was because he had not signed. As I mentioned, if he doesn't sign the obvious finish is he has to lose. If he does sign, the obvious finish is that he has to win. But the reason they gave that open-ended thing that 'we may save his eye' is in case he does sign, that's their out."