WWE’s Eric Young Proudly Showed off His Nashville Predators Fandom Over the Holidays

The Nashville Predators can claim a wide variety of supporters, whether they are country musicians, members of the Tennessee Titans, or professional wrestlers. Eric Young of the WWE is one such figure. The Canadian-born former NXT champion moved to Nashville in 2004 and adopted the local NHL team. He proved this over the holidays with numerous photos that showed him wearing Predators gear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TheEricYoung (@theericyoungig) on Dec 31, 2019 at 2:50am PST

As Young showed with many photos in December, he isn’t shy about wearing his favorite team’s merchandise. He does so, even when heading into enemy territory for a big game. A fitting example was the Winter Classic between the Dallas Stars and the Predators. The professional wrestler was in attendance for this game that took place in Texas, and he was decked out in team colors.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m 37 years old, and a team I’ve lived and died for has never gone this far in my life,” Young said in 2017, per Yahoo! Sports. “I’ve been a Toronto Maple Leafs fan since birth, and I’ve been a Nashville Predators fan since I moved to Nashville in 2004. I fell in love with the city. Fell in love with the team.”

While he may love his adopted team, that doesn’t mean that Young agrees with all of their decisions. The team has been using the song “WWE: Glorious Domination” to hype up the hometown fans, which just happens to be the theme song of Bobby Roode. This partially makes sense to Young considering that his fellow wrestler is a hockey fan, but he has one big issue with the decision.

“Predators fans, do not be fooled by them using his [Roode’s] music: He’s a Red Wings fan,” Young told Yahoo! Sports. “The lowest form of hockey fans known to mankind.”

Joking aside, Young and Roode are close due to traveling together for nearly two decades, and the professional wrestler is just happy that his friend also loves hockey. They may not agree on teams, but they can enjoy discussing the sport together. The back-and-forth may not always be overly civil considering that the Red Wings and Predators are bitter rivals.

Young has proven that he loves the Nashville Predators since moving to Tennessee, whether he is talking about them during interviews or repping their gear in enemy territory. He is truly invested in this team and wants them to dominate the NHL.

Photo Credit: WWE