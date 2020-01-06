WWE’s Brie Bella Reveals Newest Member of Her Family, a Pup Named Penelope

With the holiday season over, many users on Instagram are showing off their presents from Christmas. WWE star Brie Bella was among those, but she turned heads with the new addition to her family. The professional wrestler posted a photo that showed her new puppy, which she had named Penelope.

A post shared by Brie Bella (@thebriebella) on Dec 25, 2019 at 9:28am PST

“My sweet little Penelope. Winston felt it was time for a companion, thank you Mr. Claus,” Bella wrote in the caption of the photo. She already had one pup in the family, but Penelope was joining to provide both entertainment and companionship.

As Bella revealed in a YouTube video, she and Daniel Bryan are still teaching Penelope some basic tricks, such as sitting on command. The French Bulldog was only born on Sept. 10 and has been with the family for a short amount of time. Although Penelope is still fitting in with Winston, as well as Bella and Daniel Bryan.

Posts on Instagram have shown that Penelope has quickly learned how to properly beg from Bella. Winston is quite adept and has seemingly shared the knowledge with the new sibling in the household. Bella did not reveal whether or not she had shared some treats or food with the duo after their begging.

The decision to add Penelope to the family was made after Bella and Bryan revealed that their beloved dog, Josie, had passed away in August. The pet had been a part of the household for seven years, and Bella was unprepared for her passing away.

“It’s so hard to write this and tears can’t stop pouring down my face but sadly we lost our sweet little girl today, Josie,” Bella wrote in an Instagram post. “It was unexpected and we are still trying to understand why she had to leave us. We are never ready to lose someone we love. JoJo was apart of our family and Bryan and I treated her as our own. I never lost being her Mama and even when Bird came into our lives JoJo was still my first born.”

The pain of losing Josie may not have passed, but Bella and Bryan are loving the new addition to their family. Winston now has a new companion with which to play and beg for treats.

(Photo Credit: Scott Angelheart/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty)