Renee Young Is Reportedly Leaving WWE After Spending 8 Years With Company

WWE is about to lose one of its best broadcasters. According to multiple reports, Renee Young is leaving WWE after spending eight years with the company. Outkick was the first to report the news while PWInsider confirmed, saying Young gave her notice a week ago. Alex McCarthy of talkSport noted on Twitter that Young would leave after SummerSlam, which is on Sunday.

Young has hosted several shows for WWE, with the most recent being WWE Backstage on FS1, which began in 2019. The show was canceled in June this year. Young made history in 2018 when she became a full-time commentator on Raw, making her the first woman to be part of the Raw broadcast team since it began in 1993. Back in November, Young talked about how she was never comfortable being a Raw commentator.

"I never felt comfortable doing that job," Young said on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast via ComicBook.com. "It was a very stressful year to be completely honest. You look in that situation; I'm here in WWE and the first female to come into the [backstage] role... I needed something else to chew on. Michael Cole and Triple H pulled me aside one week and said, 'You're going to do commentary on Raw.' I was like, 'What? Why? Who approved this? Whose was this?' But, like with anything, I was gonna try to figure it out." She then said calling three hours of wrestling was different for her since "she's I'm a host, and I like to have more of a bubbly personality and that was what fans had been a little bit more drawn to."

Young was hired by WWE back in 2012. Along with WWE Backstage and Raw, Young was the host of Talking Smack and a cast member on Total Divas. She hasn't commented on the reports as of this writing, but the rumors are she will be joining AEW to be with her husband Jon Moxley who is the AEW champion. She took time off earlier this summer after testing positive for the coronavirus. She appeared on WWE programming via video after recovering from COVID-19. Young also announced that she's releasing a cookbook. If Young doesn't go to AEW, it's likely several other pro wrestling and media organizations will be giving her a call.