Wrestler D'Lo Jordan Dead at 30

Professional wrestler D'Lo Jordan died on Nov. 3, according to SlamWrestling.net. He was 30 years old. The cause of death was not revealed, but Jordan (real name Jason Pearce) was a big part of the WWN company that runs promotions such as Full Impact Pro, EVOLVE and SHINE.

"It is with a sad heart that we have to report on the passing of our friend Jason Pearce AKA D'Lo Jordan," WWN owner Sal Hamaoui said in a statement. "Jason was a vital part of the WWN family. Jason was 100% committed to WWN and our fans. His contributions in front of and behind the camera can never be overstated. We all love and miss you. Our condolences to his family. Thank you D'Lo and Godspeed."

Sad news out of the Florida wrestling scene, with the passing of D'Lo Jordan (Jason Pearce). The @SlamWrestling obituary: https://t.co/YXQJ69CSA9 pic.twitter.com/1RzER0GQVd — Greg Oliver (@gregmep) November 14, 2022

Jordan was based out of Florida and was a tag team champion in FUW and ACW. He was also a successful content producer and regularly commented on the pro wrestling industry. He worked as a videographer while at WWN "D'Lo was one of the hardest working and most dedicated people I've ever known in the business," Sean Davis, a producer at WNN wrote. "He and I worked closely together on Proving Ground over the last year and this is a huge loss to all of us in the company."

SlamWrestling.net notes that Jordan was sick for a few months and in about of ICU. "He was very private and I honestly never got a straight answer about what was wrong other than he was very sick," Davis told SlamWrestling.net. Jordan has received his share of tributes on social media.

"Rest in peace our friend Jason Pearce AKA D'Lo Jordan who passed away unexpectedly," Tampa Bay Pro Wrestling wrote on Facebook. "A true professional and trailblazer in this business. Our deepest condolences go out to his close friends and family. We will honor D'Lo with some memories and a traditional 10-Bell Salute at our next event in Largo, FL on 12/3. Rest easy my friend!"

"SXPW gives our deepest condolences to the family and friends of D'Lo Jordan," Southern Xtreme Professional Wrestling wrote on Facebook. "He was a one-of-a-kind person and never had an ounce of negativity. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family."