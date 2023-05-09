Wrestler Kristen Mitchell Dead at 36

Kristen Mitchell, a top professional wrestler from Australia, has died, according to Wrestling Radio Australia. She was 36 years old. The cause of death has not been released, but Wrestling Radio Australia did release a statement on the situation.

"Australian Wrestling is saddened by the loss of Kristen Mitchell aka Miami," the statement read, per the New York Post. "The impression she has left on the industry both from her work in ring and behind the scenes on the future of the business is immeasurable and she will be missed deeply by all of those who ever had the privilege of knowing and working with. Her kind heart and bubbly positive attitude are how we will all remember her and the world is a less brighter place today because of this loss. Our condolences go out to all of her family and friends during this time. Rest in Peace Kirsten and thank you for being you."

Fans and competitors pay tribute to wrestling trailblazer Kristen ‘Miami’ Mitchell https://t.co/8XOBzE6Pt0 — Go News Daily (@GoNewsDaily1) May 3, 2023

Mitchell competed for Adelaide's Riot City before working for Melbourne City Wrestling where she competed against the likes of WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley, KC Cassidy, Shazza McKenzie and Toni Storm. "Leading the MCW Academy wearing many hats, a trainer, a mentor, she encouraged the next generation of talent to never give up and to follow their dream," Melbourne City Wrestling said in a statement. "Fierce, Formidable, Fearless – she devoted time each week to a dedicated female class to inspire our young girls, teaching them everything she knew. At events, Kristen led teams and continued to help setup, pack down and lead by example. No doubt the MCW faithful would have seen her behind our merchandise desk as she proudly showed off her skills in creating unique merchandise items, often by hand herself."

The promotion continued: "During the pandemic, Kristen took time to check on everyone, always thinking of others, running trivia nights, workout classes and activities to keep everyone entertained. Our business, the entire Australian wrestling community, have lost a friend, a mentor, an irreplaceable person with an infectious smile, never ever giving up – 'it's a beautiful day to go after your dreams.'"