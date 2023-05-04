A Skylit Drive Vocalist Jordan Blake Dead at 36

Jordan Blake, the original vocalist of the California post-hardcore band A Skylit Drive, has died. Blake passed away at the age of 36 on the morning of Monday, May 1, the band's original lineup confirmed, informing fans, "we are overwhelmed with grief to inform you of the loss of Jordan early this morning." Blake's cause of death was not disclosed.

"Jordan was a trail blazer in the emo/post hardcore music scene with undeniable passion who loved his fans like family," the band continued. "When he had a story to tell, you could read it in his lyrics, hear it in his voice, see it his movements and feel it in your depths. We will forever reflect fondly on the memories and music we shared. We love you Jordan, we'll see you down the road brother. 'Always in our Hearts.'"

A Skylit Drive formed in Lodi, California in 2006, with Blake serving as vocalist. He appeared on the band's first EP, 2007's She Watched the Sky, before leaving the band later that year due to health reasons, according to Consequence of Sound. Michael "Jag" Jagmin replaced him in 2008. After the band split in 2017, Blake returned when A Skylit Drive reunited in 2022 and began performing with the original lineup live again. In the band's post, they said they will "not be commenting until further notice" in order to "respect Jordan's family's wishes for privacy and space to grieve," adding in a message to fans that Blake's legacy will live on through all of you."

Jagmin also paid tribute to Blake, sharing that he "I admired his light spirit, his positive outlook regardless of whatever circumstances and the impact he made on the history of music." Jagmin said that Blake "was excited for this next stage in his life," revealing that he would "wake up to texts from him telling me all about the changes he was making. Some scared him, which he'd joke about, but he was working so hard on improving, healing and forgiving. He had so many ideas and was ready to tackle the world. This place is less without him...Until we meet again, brother. Love, Jag."

Many fans have also paid their respects, with one person commenting on A Skylit Drive's post that Blake and the band "were an incredible part of my upbringing and will truly be missed." The band A Kiss for Jersey also sent their condolences, writing, "We are so sorry to hear this. We have so many fond memories of our time touring with Jordan and ASD. Jordan had such a caring and kind demeanor, and was always a joy to be around. Prayers to his family during this incredibly difficult time. Young man gone way too soon."