WWE Superstar Injured in the Middle of WrestleMania Match

WrestleMania is off to a “stupendous” start, with Night 1 of the two-night event offering plenty of fantastic moments, including Cody Rhodes’ return to WWE and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin coming out of retirement for one more match. However, the Peacock-streamed live event started on an upsetting note. During the night’s first match, rising star Rick Boogs became legitimately injured.

Boogs and his tag team partner, Shinsuke Nakamura, were facing off with Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship. At one point, Boogs attempted a double Fireman’s Carry on both Usos. Upon lifting the twin brothers, who are members of The Bloodline alongside cousin Roman Reigns, Boogs’ right knee gave out, and he collapsed. Boogs, 34, seemed to be in serious pain as he crawled into the corner to tag in Nakamura. Boogs rolled to ringside, where he would be treated by medical personnel as the Usos defeated Nakamura via pin.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Later in the WrestleMania broadcast, it was revealed that Boogs, whose real name is Eric Bugenhagen, suffered a torn quad patella in his right leg. (This ailment is legitimate and is not part of a staged WWE storyline.) He will undergo surgery soon, meaning he’ll likely be out of action for months. It was a heartbreaking moment in his WrestleMania debut, and WWE fans soon sent well wishes. Scroll through to see the moment the injury occurred and the support Boogs has received from viewers after the fact.

Slide 1

https://twitter.com/Angelgsauceda/status/1510416838139777025?s=20&t=lJj-2Ct4UFAHWr4XqSTnkw

“If Rick Boogs is injured, I wish him a speedy recovery,” one viewer wrote after the incident. “I can’t imagine the frustration of working for years to get to #Wrestlemania and getting injured when you get there. Sucks.”

Slide 2

https://twitter.com/TheLouisDangoor/status/1510414119660363776?s=20&t=pQ019UCfRzWTHsBi2DlZQg

“Poor Rick Boogs. Deserved a special moment there,” a second viewer wrote. “Wrestlemania injuries are beyond cruel, especially on your debut.”

Slide 3

https://twitter.com/WNS_BenKerin/status/1510415857922588675?s=20&t=SgTyyAhO9Ewi14rlV2Rp3A

“Sucks to see what appeared to be a legit injury to Rick Boogs when his knee buckled when he tried lifting both Usos up on his shoulders,” a third WrestleMania watcher tweeted. “Never a good time for that to happen, but that’s the worst.”

Slide 4

https://twitter.com/WrestlingHumble/status/1510435051904770048?s=20&t=E4SIA3Bpg8QXUAX1NfPBbw

“Wishing him (Boogs) a massive recovery!” yet another WWE fan wrote. “Dude oozes charisma and star quality. Seriously has all the potential in the world to be a top star.”

Slide 5

https://twitter.com/AllTalkWrestle1/status/1510518675538915328?s=20&t=SRcTDXJf1WB0-3g4aBl4ww

“Hope Rick Boogs is Going to be all right,” another one of the WWE Superstar’s supporters commented. “The Knee looked like it just gave out, Sending some love.”

Slide 6

https://twitter.com/_kendallrjones_/status/1510457672985980930?s=20&t=7xzxrDUamQ3zBFQtJs2dGw

“Wow, that looks bad. Hope he’ll be okay. Looks like he’s in tremendous pain,” another fan added.