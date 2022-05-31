World Series Champion Pitcher Announces Retirement After 15 MLB Seasons

✖

A veteran MLB pitcher has called it a career. J.A. Happ, who won a World Series with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2008. announced his retirement this week on the Heart Strong Podcast. The 39-year-old pitcher explained why he made the decision to retire, which began on Opening Day.

"Even though I had put the work in to be ready if the right situation came, I felt like it was time to move on and be a dad and dive into the kids," Happ said, per MLB Trade Rumors. "It was emotional — something I didn't expect. I called my agent that day, right after we turned that game on, and said, 'I think this is it.' I told the people I feel like I needed to tell. I think I'm still processing it, but I do wake up feeling good about it, and I'm happy to start the process of being a full-time dad, for the time being, at the very least."

Happ started his career with the Phillies in 2007. In 2008, Happ pitched in eight games and posted a 3.69 ERA before the team went on to win the World Series. He was with the Phillies until 2010 when he was traded to the Houston Astros. Happ would spend two and a half seasons with the Astros before being traded to the Toronto Blue Jays midway through the 2012 season. Following the 2014 season, Happ was traded to the Seattle Mariners and played half of the 2015 season before being traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Happ returned to the Blue Jays in 2016 and remained with the team until July 2018 when he was traded to the New York Yankees. Before being traded, Happ played in his first and only All-Star game and finished the 2018 season with a 17-6 record and 3.65 ERA. Happ would stay with the Yankees through the 2020 season and signed with the Minnesota Twins in Jan. 2021. He was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in July and became a free agent at the end of the year.

Along with being an All-Star and World Series Champion Happ also won a gold medal for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic in 2017. In his career, Happ posted a 133-100 record with a 4.13 ERA and 1,661 strikeouts. According to Baseball-Reference, Happ earned over $97 million in his career.