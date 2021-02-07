✖

This year's Super Bowl, which you can conveniently watch for free, will take place in Tampa Bay, Florida. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will go head-to-head to see who will come out on top during the major event. Considering that this is the 55th Super Bowl, you might be interested in the big game's history. For instance, why is it called the Super Bowl in the first place?

Interestingly enough, the Super Bowl hasn't always been referred to as such. According to Time, the NFL commissioner, Pete Rozelle, came up with the name "AFL-NFL World Championship Game" for the first big game. Although, the name never really caught on. Lamar Hunt, the main founder of the American Football League and the Kansas City Chiefs owner, came up with the term "Super Bowl," which he derived from the name of his son's toy, "Super Ball." Hunt's son, Lamar Hunt Jr., later explained how his father came up with the term.

"My dad was in an owner’s meeting. They were trying to figure out what to call the last game, the championship game," Hunt Jr. explained. "I don’t know if he had the ball with him as some reports suggest. My dad said, “Well, we need to come up with a name, something like the ‘Super Bowl.'” And then he said, “Actually, that’s not a very good name. We can come up with something better.” But “Super Bowl” stuck in the media and word of mouth." Sports Illustrated reported that they did not use the Super Bowl term until the fourth championship game, which took place in 1970. Ever since the game has been referred to as the Super Bowl, the corresponding roman numeral indicates just how far the big game has come.

As previously stated, Super Bowl LV will feature a showdown between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by quarterback Tom Brady, and the reigning champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Of course, the event will also feature a halftime show, which The Weeknd will headline. When he was initially announced as the halftime show headliner, The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, released a statement that read, "We all grow up watching the world's biggest acts playing the Super Bowl, and one can only dream of being in that position. I'm humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year."