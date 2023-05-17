Who Is Melissa Satta? Meet Matteo Berrettini's Girlfriend

Tennis player Matteo Berrettini has been having a rough go recently due to injuries, and fans are blaming his girlfriend Melissa Satta. The 37-year-old television presenter and model said that she is being accused of distracting Berretti, which is while he's not winning as much as she should. Satta was linked to Berrettini, 27, when they were first seen together in January. The relationship comes after Berrettini's ex Ajla Tomljanović said she has no regrets about broadcasting her romance with him on the Netflix series break point.

Satta, who is from Italy, began working in the fashion industry in 2022 at the age of 16. From there, Satta began appearing in different television shows in Italy and was a showgirl in the series Striscia la notizia. Satta also worked for MTV Italy and appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2010. In that same year, Satta also appeared on the cover of Maxim magazine.

Her work as a model and on TV has led to a big following on social media. Satta has nearly five million followers on Instagram and nearly 1.5 million followers on Twitter. And when it comes to relationships, Satta has been romantically linked to well-known public figures in Italy such as television personality Daniele Interrante, soccer player Christian Vieri and businessman Gianluca Vacchi. In 2016, Satta married soccer star Kevin-Prince Boateng who played for the Ghana national team from 2010-2014. The couple got divorced in 2020 and they share a son named Maddox Prince.

When speaking to Vanity Fair, Satta talked about how she met Berrettini. "In Miami, at a dinner with mutual friends, she said. "We talked to each other, we exchanged phone numbers and from there we started talking. The next day we were both leaving, my life is in Milan, he lives in Montecarlo." Satta went on to say the two had "a thousand chats on WhatsApp. Which never ended. I've met people at dinner and exchanged numbers, but often it ends as it began. Not with Matteo: if we are still here it is because then we managed to meet… In various cities."