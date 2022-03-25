Wayne Mackie, Longtime NFL Official, Dead at 62

Wayne Mackie, a longtime NFL official, died on Thursday night, according to NFL.com. He was 62 years old. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement on Friday and said that Mackie died in Florida. The cause of death was not announced.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the tragic passing of a treasured member of our NFL family,” Goodell said in the statement. “Wayne Mackie unexpectedly passed last night while in Florida. He leaves behind his wife, Tonya, and three daughters. In the last two decades, Wayne solidified his standing as a highly-respected on-field game official, serving as a head linesman at Super Bowl 50 and officiating in two conference championship games during his NFL career. Wayne entered the NFL in 2007, and spent 10 years establishing himself as one of the League’s top officials at his position. Though his on-field officiating career ended in 2016, Wayne joined the NFL’s officiating department in 2017 and has continued to impart his expertise on the next generation of NFL officials through training and development.”

We are deeply saddened to share the news of Wayne Mackie's passing. He will forever be remembered by those who knew him as one of the kindest, nicest, most genuine individuals any of us have ever known ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sA4pPth46v — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) March 25, 2022

Mackie officiated eight playoffs games during his 10 seasons on the field, including two conference championship games and a Super Bowl where he was the head linesman. Once he was done doing on-field work, Mackie became the NFL’s vice president of evaluation and development, a role he served from 2017 until his death.

Gene Steratore, former NFL referee and rules analyst for CBS Sports tweeted: “Just gutted by this.Wayne was an amazing man and I am so grateful that I could call him a friend. Our family loved Wayne and he will be terribly missed by many.Rest in power my brother.”

Goodell concluded his statement by saying Mackie was well-respected on and off the field. “Wayne was passionate about the NFL and spent each day making a positive impact on all of us individually and contributing to our collective success. Those who had the pleasure of knowing Wayne will forever remember his kindness, generosity and the genuine spirit he brought to all aspects of his life. “The NFL has experienced an enormous loss – and we are deeply saddened. Our hearts are with Wayne’s family and loved ones during this tragic time.”