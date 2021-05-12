Wayne Gretzky's Lenny Dykstra California Mansion Sold for $17.6 Million
Wayne Gretzky has sold his California mansion again. According to TMZ, the NHL legend was able to land a deal for his home, which has been on the market for seven months. The buyers, Eric and Joanna Miller, purchased the Thousand Oaks Property for $17.6 million. Gretzky listed the home at $23 million in October 2020.
This is the second time Gretzky has sold the mansion. He built the six-bedroom, eight-bathroom house back in 2002 then sold it to former MLB star Lenny Dykstra in 2007. Dykstra didn't stay in the mansion for too long as he filed for bankruptcy in 2009, leading to a home going to a new owner at foreclosure in 2010.
Gretzky re-bought the home in 2013 for $13.5 million. This month he sold the home to Eric and Joanna Miller and will get all the features, including a screening room, gym, game room, office, championship tennis court, outdoor entertainment area, wood-burning pizza oven and wood and gas barbecue. Joanna Miller is the daughter of former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling who is banned from the NBA for life after private recordings of him making racists comments were made public. When Sterling owned the team, Eric Miller served as the Clippers director of basketball administration. Here's a closer look at the mansion.
Front View
The home sits on "6.5 acres on a crest with 360-degree views of the Santa Monica Mountains and Lake Sherwood, the symmetry of the home is impressive from every angle." The inside is just as beautiful as the exterior.
Kitchen
The kitchen has undergone some major updates recently and now opens to the family room. The Gretzkys likely spent a lot of time entertaining guests in the kitchen over the years.
Foyer
As one enters a home, they will see a large foyer "with the wide-curving staircase, perfect for a bride's wedding or family-reunion photographs." This could be one of the reasons why Gretzky bought the home twice.
Lounging Outside
For those who want to get some fresh air, this place is good to relax and look out into the mountains. This had to have been another favorite spot for the Gretzky family.
Guest House
This is one of the two guest houses that includes a "full gym, a tennis court, huge pool and formally landscaped gardens." The guest houses look just as nice as the actual home.
Overview
Here's a look at the entire home. It measures "3,276 square feet of living space," and "there are a total of six bedrooms and eight baths."
Goodnight
The mansion looks very peaceful at night. An for those chilly evenings, there are six fireplaces to warm up as well as a billiards room and screening room for extra entertainment.