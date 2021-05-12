Wayne Gretzky's Lenny Dykstra California Mansion Sold for $17.6 Million

Wayne Gretzky has sold his California mansion again. According to TMZ, the NHL legend was able to land a deal for his home, which has been on the market for seven months. The buyers, Eric and Joanna Miller, purchased the Thousand Oaks Property for $17.6 million. Gretzky listed the home at $23 million in October 2020.

This is the second time Gretzky has sold the mansion. He built the six-bedroom, eight-bathroom house back in 2002 then sold it to former MLB star Lenny Dykstra in 2007. Dykstra didn't stay in the mansion for too long as he filed for bankruptcy in 2009, leading to a home going to a new owner at foreclosure in 2010.

Gretzky re-bought the home in 2013 for $13.5 million. This month he sold the home to Eric and Joanna Miller and will get all the features, including a screening room, gym, game room, office, championship tennis court, outdoor entertainment area, wood-burning pizza oven and wood and gas barbecue. Joanna Miller is the daughter of former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling who is banned from the NBA for life after private recordings of him making racists comments were made public. When Sterling owned the team, Eric Miller served as the Clippers director of basketball administration. Here's a closer look at the mansion.