Watch: Goldberg Spears Tampa Bay Buccaneers 'Fan' on Field at Atlanta Falcons Game

Goldberg went back to his football roots on Sunday. The WWE Hall of Famer appeared at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday for the Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game in Atlanta. Goldberg walked onto the field while wearing a Falcons shirt and speared a fan wearing a Tom Brady Buccaneers jersey. After spearing the fan, Goldberg yelled "Rise up! Who's next?"

Goldberg has close ties with the Falcons and the state of Georgia. He played college football for the University of Georgia and spent time with the Falcons as a defensive lineman from 1992 to 1994. Goldberg played in 14 games and recorded 11 tackles during that span.

In an interview with WWE.com in 2017, Golbgerg talked about his time playing for the Falcons. "My football career in a short synopsis was that I had to fight to stay afloat. I was smaller, so I had to be tenacious. I had to be smarter than the next guy. I had to try harder, be the first guy to show up, you know? I had to do everything right. It was a tough journey just to get that opportunity, but I gotta say something about the Falcons 'cause everybody always asks me what the coolest wrestling moment of my life was, and, obviously, 99.9 percent of the people think I'm gonna say beating [Hulk] Hogan in the Georgia Dome. That's true, but not for the reasons they probably believe.

"Now, it's true, putting 44,000 people with four days' notice in the Georgia Dome was pretty cool, and to be able to wrestle Hogan six months into the business was cool, but the coolest thing for me was after I won and after we went off the air, The nWo was beating me down, and they handcuffed me to the corner. And then, who came out from the back to save me but 15 to 20 of my [Falcons] teammates."

After Goldberg (full name Bill Goldberg) finished playing football, he became a legendary professional wrestler. He started his career in WCW in 1996 and won the World Heavyweight Championship, the World Tag Team Championship and the United States Heavyweight Championship twice. Goldberg had multiple stints in WWE and won the World Heavyweight Championship and the Universal Championship twice.