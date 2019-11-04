Washington Nationals Fan Gets Own Float at World Series Parade

The Washington Nationals fan who took a home run ball in the chest during the World Series has been rewarded in a big way. This past weekend, the Nationals had their World Series Parade in Washington D.C. and the fan, Jeff Adams was seen on his own float.

During Game Five of the World Series, Adams decided to hold on to his two Bud Lights instead of catching a home run ball that was coming towards him. That led to him getting hit with the ball in his chest and the video of it went viral.

Not only that, Bud Light gained $7.2 million in media value due to the exposure during the stunt. Bud Light sent Adams to Game Six of the World Series in Houston. He even has his own shirt that has a picture of holding two beers and a caption that says, “Always Save the Beers.”

What a legend 🤣 This fan was double fisting with 2 beers and took Yordan’s home run ball to the gut! pic.twitter.com/9Tfi8uiyhy — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 28, 2019

JUST IN: @budlight is sending “beers over baseball” guy, Nationals fan Jeff Adams, to tomorrow night’s Game 6 in Houston. They’ve also made him a shirt. Media value to Bud Light, according to @ApexMarketing, was $7.2 million. pic.twitter.com/fvP2bz2PoH — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 29, 2019

A number of fans commented on the stunt by Adams. One fan said, “Saw this live. Very funny. He ended up with the ball too.” Another fan said, “A ticket to the World Series: $550 Parking: $100 2 Bud Lights: $25 A baseball to the gut during a World Series game: Priceless.”And this fan said, “He deserves free beer for life and a spot in the commercials.”

Adams is happy about being famous for his stunt, but he’s more happy to see the Nationals win their first World Series in franchise history. It was not an easy road for the Nationals as they started the season at 19-31. But they were able to work through the slump and finish the season with 93 wins. From there, the Nationals defeated the Milwaukee Brewers in the wild-card round, they rallied to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in the divisional round and they swept the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Championship Series before beating the Houston Astros in the World Series.

This year,” Washington manager Dave Martinez said according to Sports Illustrated, “I can honestly say nothing would have surprised me. We’ve been through a lot. “But like I said before, these guys, we stuck together. They believed in each other. I believed in them.”

With Adams, President Donald Trump appearing and three women flashing, it was interesting World Series, to say the least.