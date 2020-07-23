Washington Football Team Unveils New Uniforms, and Fans Have Thoughts
Washington's NFL team has a new nickname. For the time being, Washington will call itself the "Washington Football Team" pending the adoption of a new name. This is not the final rebranding and renaming for the Washington Football Team, but this will be the name the team will use for the foreseeable future until it finds its permanent name. And along with a new nickname, Washington also unveiled new uniforms for the 2020 season.
The team is keeping its classic burgundy and gold colors. The Redskins logo previously on the helmet has been replaced by the player's number. And on the front of the jersey, "Washington" is spelled out which replaces "Redskins." Washington will debut its new uniforms on Sept. 13 when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Fans will be able to purchase Washington Football Team merchandise from Fanatics and NFL Shop in the next few days, according to ESPN.
Washington has used the named "Redskins" for the last 87 years. The team decided to retire the name and logo on July 13 after launching a review 10 days earlier. The team felt pressured to change the name following the death of George Floyd in May. Here's a look at the new uniforms as well as fans reacting to the changes.
Washington will not have any change to its color scheme. It will still use burgundy and gold. The Redskins logo on the helmet will be replaced by the player’s number in gold. The Washington Football Team will debut its home uniforms in week 1 against the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/8DpC6b0Tyj— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 23, 2020
While the Washington Football Team uses these uniforms and helmets for the 2020 season, it will be seeking the feedback of players, alumni, fans, sponsors and the community for the new team name it will use at some point in the future, per sources.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 23, 2020
🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/EQbgVwiLOX— Ryan Kerrigan (@RyanKerrigan91) July 23, 2020
2020 👀 pic.twitter.com/bDFpbENl3T— CY2 (@youngchase907) July 23, 2020
Ready to roll! To represent my family and the DMV area. Here’s to a great season! pic.twitter.com/2mQDQhjXkq— Dwayne Haskins, Jr (@dh_simba7) July 23, 2020
Vision all 2020😈😈 pic.twitter.com/wJ1N9o0LrO— Jonathan Allen (@jonallen93_) July 23, 2020
🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/B5XSq31NJ8— Daron Payne (@94yne) July 23, 2020
the washington football team’s new uniforms: pic.twitter.com/EBcnwUnoab— adam 💫💫💫 (@TrillTaysom) July 23, 2020
Team-issued images showing Washington Football Team's new 2020 uniforms, with "Washington" replacing "Redskins" on the chest and gold uni numbers replacing the helmet logos. (h/t @BenStandig) pic.twitter.com/2A3lEAxm77— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) July 23, 2020
Some logo, field and uniform renderings from the Washington Football Team. pic.twitter.com/lisVtOfnpM— Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) July 23, 2020
Media: “Redskins is racist, they must get rid of it now!”
Also the media: “Washington Football Team? Wtf? They couldn’t come up with logos, uniforms, brand identity, etc. in 3 weeks? AND they want to make money off this interim name?! How dare they!”— Jared Dvorsky (@TheyGoToJared) July 23, 2020
Here are helmet and uniform designs for Washington’s temporary ‘Football Team’ name https://t.co/OKgKN1LDZo— Miami Herald Sports (@HeraldSports) July 23, 2020
virgil abloh is writing "washington football team" on the front of uniforms as we speak— Al Shipley (@alshipley) July 23, 2020
So, the Redskins temporarily rebrand as the Washington Football Team and their uniforms, while bland, are also 🔥🔥...? I'm so confused in my feelings right now. https://t.co/8fylDf6Vvd— Zack Myers (@ZackMyers11) July 23, 2020
The new Washington football team uniforms are too hard🔥 pic.twitter.com/PD948RoGse— mink flow (@currypiston) July 23, 2020
Live look in at the inspiration for the new Washington Football Team uniforms pic.twitter.com/xKKdZHfAYM— 𝙽𝚒𝚌𝚔🃏 (@JDByard) July 23, 2020
Sources: The Washington Football Team reveals their new football uniforms for this upcoming season pic.twitter.com/Kwz3GmGrk6— Eyebrows🐛 (@EyebrowsMarcus) July 23, 2020
I guess the Washington Football Team didn't like all of your #Redwolves uniforms. https://t.co/wKfhjVeij2— Luke (@mikeluke28) July 23, 2020
Live look at the new Washington Football Team uniforms. Pretty slick if I do say so myself... #tecmo pic.twitter.com/rJstZg5pKh— I'm Devon Butler! (@FreeCandy) July 23, 2020
They should keep the name “The Washington Football Team” and these uniforms. I love it. https://t.co/OgHXb2rO4i— tanner but matthew mcconaughey (@tannerdeanc) July 23, 2020
People need to understand it takes a while to get a new name, logo, uniforms etc. You cant do all that in a few months. Going with "Washington Football Team" until we get an official name is the right decision. I also love numbers on the helmets.— Trey (@TreyyMB) July 23, 2020
The Washington Football Team should change their Twitter pic. Other than that, I like the temporary name and uniform tweak.— Jon Cooper (@joncooper23) July 23, 2020