Washington Football Team Unveils New Uniforms, and Fans Have Thoughts

Washington's NFL team has a new nickname. For the time being, Washington will call itself the "Washington Football Team" pending the adoption of a new name. This is not the final rebranding and renaming for the Washington Football Team, but this will be the name the team will use for the foreseeable future until it finds its permanent name. And along with a new nickname, Washington also unveiled new uniforms for the 2020 season.

The team is keeping its classic burgundy and gold colors. The Redskins logo previously on the helmet has been replaced by the player's number. And on the front of the jersey, "Washington" is spelled out which replaces "Redskins." Washington will debut its new uniforms on Sept. 13 when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Fans will be able to purchase Washington Football Team merchandise from Fanatics and NFL Shop in the next few days, according to ESPN.

Washington has used the named "Redskins" for the last 87 years. The team decided to retire the name and logo on July 13 after launching a review 10 days earlier. The team felt pressured to change the name following the death of George Floyd in May. Here's a look at the new uniforms as well as fans reacting to the changes.