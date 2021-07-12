Washington Football Team Set Date for New Nickname and Logo Reveal

✖

Washington Football Team will have a new name very soon. Team president Jason Wright recently told the Washington Post (per Yahoo Sports) that they will reveal a new name and logo in early 2022. He also revealed the team will retain the same burgundy and gold colors, which has been synonymous with the team for many years.

Washington has been going by Washington Football Team since 2020 after dropping a controversial nickname and logo. Since the move, Washington has been working through the process of finding a new name and logo by asking for help from fans. It's a possibility that Washington Football Team could be permanent, but the team has gotten its share of suggestions for a new name.

In April, Wright sent a poll to the season ticket holders with a list of names to choose from. The names on the list were Monarchs, Presidents, Wild Hogs, Riders, Capital City Football Club, Redwolves, Aviators, Wayfarers, Ambassadors, Griffin, Warriors, Armada, Rising, Swifts, Commanders, Pilots, Rubies, Renegades and DC Football Club.

"We're getting thousands and thousands of submissions," Marcus Stephenson, vice president, digital marketing and programming for the Washington Football Team, said exclusively to PopCulture.com in August. "It's anything and everything. We wanted to keep it an open book like that because we want to be able to showcase some of the submissions the fans have been sending in as a proof point of the inclusive nature of this process. Some have been amazing ideas. As we start to move forward throughout the season beginning in the fall, we wanted to make sure we had an ongoing dialogue with our fans. This destination really allows us to do that on an everyday basis."

Wright also mentioned the team is expected to move into a new stadium in 2027. However, it's unknown if the stadium will be in Washington proper or in the Maryland or Virginia area. The team currently plays at FedEx Field and Landover, Maryland.

Washington has dealt with its share of issues over the year. Along with the name change, the team was fined $10 million for sexual misconduct allegations, which led to some big changes in the front office. On the field, Washington finished the 2020 season with a 7-9 record but won the NFC East and reached the playoffs. The team lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of postseason play.