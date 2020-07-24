Social Media Has Strong Reaction to Washington Football Team Name

The NFL team in Washington has settled on a name for the time being. On Thursday, it was announced the team will go by "Washington Football Team" pending the adoption of a new name. NFL fans are happy the team is no longer called the "Redskins," but the temporary name did not get fans out of their seats.

In a press release, the team said the name "allows the franchise the ability to undertake an in-depth branding process to properly include player, alumni, fan, community, and sponsor input." The team went on to say a number of people have shared their ideas with a new name and a logo decision on their social media channels and we look forward to including their feedback as this process progresses." Over the next 50 days, Washington Football Team will "retire all Redskins branding from their home stadium, Redskins Park and other physical and digital spaces."

Along with the new team name, Washington also revealed new uniforms. The colors are the same, but there is no mention of Redskins or the logo of a Native American chief. While Washington's name is simple, the 2020 season will likely be the only time the team will have the name. Here's a look at fans reacting to the name of "Washington Football Team."