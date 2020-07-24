Social Media Has Strong Reaction to Washington Football Team Name
The NFL team in Washington has settled on a name for the time being. On Thursday, it was announced the team will go by "Washington Football Team" pending the adoption of a new name. NFL fans are happy the team is no longer called the "Redskins," but the temporary name did not get fans out of their seats.
In a press release, the team said the name "allows the franchise the ability to undertake an in-depth branding process to properly include player, alumni, fan, community, and sponsor input." The team went on to say a number of people have shared their ideas with a new name and a logo decision on their social media channels and we look forward to including their feedback as this process progresses." Over the next 50 days, Washington Football Team will "retire all Redskins branding from their home stadium, Redskins Park and other physical and digital spaces."
Along with the new team name, Washington also revealed new uniforms. The colors are the same, but there is no mention of Redskins or the logo of a Native American chief. While Washington's name is simple, the 2020 season will likely be the only time the team will have the name. Here's a look at fans reacting to the name of "Washington Football Team."
Looking forward to 2020 🔥https://t.co/smbrfrA7TL— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) July 23, 2020
“We’re officially changing our name from the Redskins to The Washington Football Team.”
Washington Fans: pic.twitter.com/0BsTptjmhI— Chris Marler (@VerneFUNquist) July 24, 2020
prevnext
.@LaVarArrington says that the Washington Football Team's temporary name is a smart move: pic.twitter.com/5AH3duPG1v— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) July 24, 2020
Washington Football Team is a bland, dystopian name that captures the zeitgeist of our offend-no-one age.— Cernovich Football Team (@Cernovich) July 23, 2020
Even though this name is clearly temporary, I appreciate the organization moving at an accelerated pace towards some progress prior to this @NFL season.— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 23, 2020
For the love of the game - I vote,
“WASHINGTON BALLERS”
You’re welcoooome!
*sang Maui style
😉💪🏾
https://t.co/6wpmDNAcgY
prevnext
In celebration of their new name, here’s Carson Wentz dominating the Washington Football Team. pic.twitter.com/Hy8O1dQNDA— Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) July 23, 2020
“The team formerly known as the Washington Redskins decided they can’t come up with a name for their team, therefore they are going to be known — and this is not a joke — as the Washington Football Team. This is one of the most ridiculous things I have ever heard.”—@ClayTravis pic.twitter.com/JouM7pk3Hi— OutKick (@Outkick) July 24, 2020
After months of working on it the Washington Redskins officially change their name today to Washington Football Team. Obviously they were assisted by the legendary Bad Ad Agency.— Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) July 23, 2020
prevnext
Pretty sure since George Washington is also cancelled the team name is still racist.
They should just call themselves “Football Team.” https://t.co/G5khg2bDcK— Steven Crowder (@scrowder) July 23, 2020
OMG! This is not a joke.
I repeat - THIS IS NOT A JOKE.
The Washington Redskins have chosen their new name for 2020 ...
'The Washington Football Team'
😂😂😭😭😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😭😂😂😂😭😭😂😂😭😭😂😂😂😭— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) July 23, 2020
I was inspired by the bravery of the Redskins changing their name to Washington Football Team that I have decided to change my name to Firstname Lastname— Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 23, 2020
prevnext
The Washington Football Team has “NO NAME!” pic.twitter.com/NJ0GRVJTB0— TPS (@TotalProSports) July 23, 2020
Your Highschool or college mascot will be the name of The Washington Football Team. Go!— Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) July 23, 2020
No disrespect to Washington football team but that’s a soul crusher not to have a football name— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 23, 2020
prevnext
The Washington Football Team (Name TBD) for now will continue to be called the Washington Football Team (Name TBD) #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/ZB0QfUVA4e— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 24, 2020
The Redskins changing their name to “Washington Football Team” brilliantly captures the anonymous corporate grifter anti-style of America’s capital city - full of lawyers, lobbyists, and campaign strategists hiding behind their LLC’s.— Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) July 23, 2020
I will unironically buy Washington Football Team merchandise if it encourages them to keep the name— Cradley Pidgeonsmith ★ +5 LUCK (@pidgeonsmith) July 24, 2020
prevnext
Having a hard time understanding all the clowning of the name Washington Football Team for the 2020 season.
A complete re-branding of a multi-billion dollar organization can't happen in 2 weeks. This was the only move they could make. What's so crazy about it...?— Tae & Todd Washington Football Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) July 23, 2020
The “Washington Football Team” name brought @gilliedakid to tears pic.twitter.com/1eaAUKKOPY— MILLION $ WORTH OF GAME (@mworthofgame) July 23, 2020
How hard must one think to come up with the “Washington Football Team”? Though much better than the previous name it lacks a little Mascottian appeal...... Yep, made that word up.— Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) July 23, 2020
prev
...The Washington Football Team
what type of punk-a** name is that? #CowboysNation #JustSaying— ✭ Wayne Dupree ✭ (@WayneDupreeShow) July 23, 2020