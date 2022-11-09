Key Alves: See the 'Dream Weekend' Photos From the Volleyball Player's Home

Key Alves is living the good life. The 22-year-old Brazilian volleyball player recently went to Instagram to show photos of her home and family. Her photos seem to be popular among fans as the post has gained over 138,000 likes.

"Thank you, my God, for the dream weekend with my family, with my essence, in the good old interior," Alves wrote in the Instagram post. "I really don't need anything else. Always be grateful for everything." Alves is also a model along with being a volleyball player and has earned over six million followers on Instagram. She plays for the Osasco Volleyball Clube de São Paulo team, and while she enjoys it, she understands her social media platforms are making a huge impact.

"I'm going into my third year on a professional volleyball team and I consider myself a professional athlete, but things off the court started to grow a lot for me. So I started paying a little more attention to that side career," Alves, who plays the libero position for Osasco Volleyball Club in Sao Paulo, Brazil told Globo Esporte, per Outkick.

"Whether I like it or not, today it's my biggest income. I earn about 50 times more with digital platforms than with volleyball, and more on OnlyFans, because the monthly price of 16 euros is fixed." When it comes to her OnlyFans page, Alves made it clear she doesn't post any nudity in her photos. "The photos I post on my OnlyFans page are totally intended for 'light' and professional sessions," she said. "No nudity or anything like that. Anyone looking for this on my profile won't find it."

Last month, Osasco announced that Alves suffered a knee injury and underwent surgery. She is expected to return to the court next year. On Instagram, Alves wrote. "Thanks to the whole team [Osasco Volleyball Clube] for the affection and opportunity they have given me for believing too much in my work and dedication and for the support at this most difficult moment of my 12-year volleyball career for the first time suffering an injury and being in one team of this level with [Sāo Cristóvão Saúde] Giving me support and the best medical professionals. Thanks for all the affection, guys. I'll be back on the boards soon."