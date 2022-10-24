Wisconsin Volleyball Team Leaked Photos and Videos Sparks Police Investigation

Police are investigating how private photos and videos of the Wisconsin Badgers women's volleyball team got leaked online. The University of Wisconsin athletic department recently released a statement about the photos and video that surfaced online, which contains graphic content including the players lifting their sports bras. Some of the photos appeared to have been taken after the team won the Big Ten Championship last December.

"UWPD is investigating multiple crimes, including sharing sensitive photos without consent," Wisconsin said in a statement. "UWPD is not investigating the volleyball student-athletes for wrongdoing in this matter. Our top priority is supporting our student-athletes and we are providing them with the appropriate services and resources." Wisconsin also said that the volleyball team is not being investigated for any wrongdoing.

Members of the volleyball team contacted the university police when learning about the leak. "The unauthorized sharing is a significant and wrongful invasion of the student-athletes' privacy, including potential violations of university policies and criminal statutes," the statement read. Despite the incident, the Badgers continue to have success on the volleyball court, beating Michigan State 3-0 on Saturday and Michigan 3-1 on Sunday. So far this season, Wisconsin has a 15-3 record and a 9-1 record in the Big 10. Last year, Wisconsin posted a 31-3 record and won the national championship for the first time in school history.

"I honestly don't think it's set in yet," Wisconsin volleyball player Dana Rettke said after winning the title in December, per Madison.com. "I mean, I kind of imagined, like, dropping to the floor and crying and I kind of just stood there in shock. And maybe that's a testament to just because we have played that moment over and over again in our minds — I think every single one of us. So, I think for now we're just going to really enjoy this. Soak it all in. Wow, last time wearing a Wisconsin jersey. Just really going to enjoy it. It will sink in in a couple of days."

"Epic weekend," Wisconsin head coach Kelly Sheffield said at the time. "So happy for these guys (Rettke, Hilley and Barnes) and the other seniors. They came back for a goal and a dream and had some adversity along the way and were rewarded."