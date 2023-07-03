Vince Tobin, Former Arizona Cardinals Head Coach, Dead at 79

Vince Tobin, former head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, died on Monday. He was 79 years old. The cause of death is not known, but the Cardinals said that Tobin died at his home in Goodyear, Arizona. Tobin was the Cardinals' head coach from 1996-2000.

"Our deepest condolences go out to everyone who knew and loved Vince Tobin, and in particular his wife Kathy and their family," Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement. "As head coach of the Cardinals, his steady leadership was a constant and a big part of the success the team enjoyed during his tenure. His football legacy with us is highlighted by the thrilling 1998 season, return to the postseason, and upset playoff win at Dallas. He will also be remembered for his instrumental role in key decisions like drafting Jake Plummer and Pat Tillman. More than that, he was a consummate family man and always a class act who positively impacted everyone he encountered."

In his five seasons with the Cardinals, Tobin posted a 28-43 record. His only winning season was in 1998 when the Cardinals went 9-7 and finished second in the NFC East. The team made the playoffs that year and defeated the Dallas Cowboys in the wild card round. The Cardinals then lost to the Minnesota Vikings in the divisional round of the playoffs. Plummer was the Cardinals quarterback at the time and reacted to the news of Tobin's death on Twitter.

"Coach Tobin gave me my 1st [opportunity] 2 lead a group of men& I'll b 4ever grateful 4 the confidence he instilled n me then & blessed daily by those lessons as I pursue life, purpose & happiness," Plummer tweeted. "RIP coach Tobin! I get knocked down, but I get up again, nothings ever going to keep me down."

Tobin began his NFL coaching career in 1986 as he was the defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears. He held that position for seven seasons before joining the Indianapolis Colts in 1994 to be the team's defensive coordinator. Tobin was there for two seasons before landing the job in Arizona. He was fired from the Cardinals after the 2000 season and became the Detroit Lions defensive coordinator in 2001. After once season in Detroit, Tobin became a special assistant with the Packers in 2004 before retiring.