Veteran NFL Player Announces Retirement After 12 Seasons

A longtime NFL defensive tackle is done playing football. Corey Peters went to social media on Thursday to announce his retirement from the league. He played for the Jacksonville Jaguars last year but spent the majority of his career with the Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons.

"After much prayerful consideration I've decided to retire from the NFL," Peters wrote. "The last thirteen years have been incredible. I'm grateful I've had the chance to compete at the highest level of the game. ...I feel privileged to have lined up next to my teammates. My most valuable possession is the memories we've created together. Please know that I am your brother for life and that it was an immense privilege to compete with you.

"Sincerely, I never imagined that I would continue playing football professionally for this long. I'll always be appreciative of the time I've had, but now is the time to take on a fresh challenge. I'm not sure what's coming up, but I'm excited to see where life takes me!"

Peters was selected in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Falcons. He was with the team for five seasons and had his best year in 2013 when he tallied 46 tackles, six tackles for loss, five sacks and two passes defended. In 2015, Peters signed a three-year contract with the Cardinals. He did not play the entire 2015 season as he tore his ACL in August of that year. Peters played six seasons in Arizona and posted 170 tackles, 29 tackles for loss and eight sacks in 81 games. Last season, Peterson signed with the Jaguars' practice squad in September but was moved to the active roster in October. In 12 games, Peterson tallied 20 tackles and five tackles for loss.

NFL fans went to social media to show their support for Peters. One person wrote: "Congratulations on your retirement. What an awesome career. You should be very proud. I wish more of it was with ATL we made some questionable choices at that time. It went from WTF is a Corey Peters?' on draft night for some Falcons fans to 'damn wish we still had Corey Peters.'"

"Congratulations, it's been an honor to watch your career," another fan wrote."You did things the right way! May God bless your next chapter. I know the best is yet to come. You will continue to do great things and leave your mark on this world. Peace and Blessings!"