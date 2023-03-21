Three-Time Super Bowl Champion Linebacker Announces Retirement From NFL

A Super Bowl champion linebacker is calling it a career. Dont'a Hightower wrote an essay to The Players' Tribune to announce his retirement from the NFL. He spent his entire career with the Patriots and helped the team win three Super Bowls.

"Today, I am officially retiring from the NFL," Hightower wrote. "I know these announcements always feel bittersweet, but I can't think of a better story than the one I wrote in New England. A decade, three Super Bowls, two Pro Bowls, and the birth of my son — all playing for one franchise. How many guys have a story like that? So this is a happy day for me, and I just wanted to let you all know how much I appreciate you embracing a Southern kid from Lewisburg, Tennessee."

3x Super Bowl Champion LB Dont'a Hightower announces his retirement after 11 years in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/wXGI9nfucT — NFL (@NFL) March 21, 2023

Hightower was selected in the first round by the Patriots in 2012. During his time in New England, Hightower became an anchor for the defense as he was selected to the Pro Bowl twice and the All-Pro Team once. Patriots fans love Hightower because of the plays he made in big games. One play that stands out is when the Patriots took on the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI and Hightower recorded a strip sack on Falcons QB Matt Ryan. That play helped the Patriots rally from a 28-3 lead to win the big game. Another play from Hightower came in Super Bowl XLIX when he tackled Seattle Seahawks Marshawn Lynch nearly the goal line to help secure the victory.

"Sometimes it's still unreal to think about…. I am a three-time Super Bowl champion. Pretty good for a kid from Lewisburg, Tennessee. I appreciate everyone who helped me make this dream come true. But I especially want to thank my mom. None of this happens without her. Now that I got my own 40-pound two-year-old running around the house like a little wrecking ball, I don't know how you held it down for us all by yourself.

In 2020, Hightower opted out of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He returned in 2021 but did not play last year as his contract with the Patriots expired in March. Hightower finished his career with 569 tackles and 27 sacks. He's a member of the Patriots All-2010s Team and the Patriots All-Dynasty Team.