Vendor at Miami Dolphins Game Arrested for Charging $724 for 2 Beers

A vendor at the Miami Dolphins game on Sunday was arrested for charging a fan $724 for two beers according to ESPN. Nathan Collier is facing two felony charges for his alleged scam at the Dolphins game against the Los Angeles Chargers. It was reported Collier took a fan’s credit card to charge him for the two beers which should only cost around $20. However, the 33-year old vendor used a personal card reader and ended up charging the fan $724. Once the process was complete, the fan received an alert from his bank about a big charged being made and it also showed Collier’s name, according to the Miami Herald.

Collier, who works for Rocket Man vendors, was fired after his arrest and the customer received a full refund.

“As the chosen provider of walking vendors across dozens of stadiums, we take the matter of security extremely seriously, and train and monitor our vendors to safeguard our customers,” the company said. “Our onsite supervisor contacted the authorities immediately upon learning of the overcharge on what was Mr. Collier’s unauthorized personal device.”

Collier now faces charges of third-degree grand theft and possession of a skimming device. He is being held with a bond of $10,000.

This is one of the many examples what Dolphins fans have had to go through this year. Things are so bad for the franchise, ESPN ranked the Dolphins fan as the seventh-most miserable fan base in Pro Sports.

“The ‘Miami Miracle’ was the most exciting thing that’s happened to the Dolphins in roughly 20 years, which highlights the funk this franchise has been in since Dan Marino retired. For the second consecutive year and for the ninth time in 10 seasons, the Dolphins — who used to be a playoff staple under Don Shula and Jimmy Johnson — failed to make the postseason. They also find themselves starting over at coach and QB again. Not even Nick Saban was able to win here,” T.J. Berka of ESPN said.

As for the game itself, the Dolphins fell to the Chargers 30-10 and the team is now 0-4 on the year. In their first four games of the season, the Dolphins have scored only 26 points while allowing 163 points. On Sunday, it was the Dolphins’ best performance as they took their first lead of the year when Josh Rosen threw a touchdown pass to Davante Parker in the first quarter.