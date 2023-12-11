'Monday Night Football' 2023: Time Channel and How to Watch Titans vs. Dolphins and Packers vs. Giants





Monday Night Football will air two games to end Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season. The Tennessee Titans will take on the Miami Dolphins, and the Green Bay Packers will face the New York Giants. Both games will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET, but the Titans-Dolphins game will air on ESPN, while the Packers-Giants game will air on ABC. The ManningCast is scheduled to air on ESPN2 with Peyton and Eli Manning analyzing both games. Both games will stream on ESPN+ on Monday, Dec. 11.

The Titans (4-8) are having a season they would like to forget. Since winning the game against the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 29, the Titans have lost five of their last six games with the only victory coming against the Carolina Panthers in Week 12. Rookie quarterback Will Levis has taken over as the starter and has thrown for 1,266 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions with an 86.9 passer rating in six starts. Running back Derrick Henry is putting together another strong year, rushing for 841 yards and eight touchdowns in 12 games.

The Dolphins (9-3) come into the game with one of the best offenses in the league. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is one of the favorites to win NFL MVP, completing 70 percent of his passes while throwing for 3,457 yards and 24 touchdowns with a 106 passer rating. Wide Tyreek Hill is having a career year, catching 93 passes for 1,481 yards and 12 touchdowns in 12 games.

The Packers (6-6) would make the playoffs if it began today. The team has won its last three games, and quarterback Jordan Love has been a big reason for the hot streak, throwing eight touchdowns and no interceptions during that span. Linebacker Rashan Gary has been one of the best pass rushers in the NFL, recording nine sacks in 12 games.

The Giants (4-8) would not make the playoffs if it began today as they have struggled to get anything going all season. However, New York has won the last two games and is coming off a bye week, meaning the team is well-rested coming into the contest. Tommy DeVito has taken over as starting quarterback for the Giants and has thrown seven touchdowns and three interceptions in three starts.