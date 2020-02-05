Vanessa Bryant’s Portrait Photo of Late Lakers Icon Kobe Sparks Emotional Response From Fans

Vanessa Bryant is mourning the loss of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna as they were both killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 along with seven other victims. On Instagram, Bryant has been paying tribute to the victims of the crash and thanking the fans for their support through this difficult time.

On Wednesday, Bryant posted a portrait photo of Kobe with a tender message: “#mybestfriend #theBestdaddy Miss you so much. #handsome #sweet #funny #silly #lovinghusband Miss you saying, ‘Bonjourno principessa/reina.’”

Kobe and Bryant first met in 1999 on the set of a music video and they were married in 2001. The couple had four kids and once Kobe retired from the NBA, his focus was on his family along with other projects. Before the helicopter crash, Kobe and Gianna were heading to the Mamba Academy for a basketball tournament.

Here’s a look at fans responding to Bryant’s post.

Mambacitas

May your light continue to shine…

Rest In Power princesa 🇲🇽 querida Mambacita 💫✨ “Gigi” Gianna Maria Onore Bryant 📷 IG @ vanessabryant pic.twitter.com/RWXHROAYQs — Nobleza Magazine (@NoblezaMagazine) January 31, 2020

One fan on Instagram responded to the post with something Kobe would say: “‘Where my mambacitas at?! Always wanting to be with his queen and princesses.”

Thinking about You

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant, November 1999. pic.twitter.com/d0ueBDzgdS — DailyRapPics (@DailyRapPics) February 5, 2020

Another fan doesn’t know Vanessa but has not stopped thinking about her, with the Instagram user writing: “I been always thinking about you. I don’t even know you personally – but u been there in my prayers. Pls stay strong. Sending lots of prayers for you and your girls.”

In Prayers

Vanessa Bryant grateful for ‘every memorial’ for Kobe and daughter Gianna https://t.co/ylnU7lV6Ki pic.twitter.com/I5mHX1KD7B — New York Post (@nypost) February 5, 2020

Another fan has been praying for the family every day since the crash, responding: “Vanessa, I literally include you and your children in my prayers daily. God bless you love!”

Heart Hurts

Me everytime Vanessa Bryant posts a picture 🥺😭 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/u15mLzGPVF — 𝓡𝓮𝓫𝓮𝓵𝓥𝓮𝓰𝓪𝓷𝓖𝓸𝓭𝓭𝓮𝓼𝓼🧜🏻‍♀️ (@rebelvegan420_) February 5, 2020

Another Instagram follower made it clear she is still heartbroken about the tragedy: “My heart hurts so badly for you and your babies. You are stuck on my mind like a tattoo. Big hugs.”

Turn Back Time

Does anyone else get like a pain in their heart when Vanessa Bryant posts on Instagram cause I’m not okay pic.twitter.com/mI7xmbrN6v — nessa (@vnsa___) February 5, 2020

Going back and changing things would be something is something this fan wants to happen. The Instagram user replied: “Can’t express the pain and hurt I feel for u And your beautiful daughters, Sometimes we wish we can turn back the hands of time.”

Always With You

Anything Vanessa Bryant post…. pic.twitter.com/kyZoioHCOJ — YOUNG THIGH MEAT.™️🐍🤸🏾‍♀️ (@p_y_tia) February 5, 2020

Bryant may have died, but this fan believes he’s not really gone. The fan wrote: “He is with you! He is all around you more than ever. Don’t forget that.”

Much Love

Vanessa Bryant trying to make us all cry this morning pic.twitter.com/nfikpQN7jX — skyye 🌤✨ (@skylrthecreator) February 5, 2020

This fan had a message for Vanessa as she continues to deal with the pain of her losses. The Instagram user stated: “We love you Vanessa and are hurting for you and with you!! Praying for you and the families of everyone involved. may God give you peace.”