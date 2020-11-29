Social Media Calls out Trolls Trying to Disparage Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller's History-Making Appearance

Saturday afternoon, Vanderbilt goalkeeper Sarah Fuller made history against Missouri by becoming the first woman to play in a Power 5 game. She started the second half of the game by using a squib kick to bounce the ball down the field. The Tigers recovered at the 35-yard line while she headed off the field.

When Fuller headed to the field for the kickoff with the "Play Like A Girl" message on her helmet, there were multiple hate-filled and gross responses on Twitter. While some applauded her and Vanderbilt alike for the major moment, others said that the Nashville-based football team was only "virtue signaling" on Saturday and that she was a "Make A Wish" kid. Those that criticized Fuller and Vanderbilt for the kickoff sparked another line of comments. Many people came to her defense and said that major changes needed to take place in 2020. Even Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera weighed in and said that Fuller had perfect execution on the kickoff.