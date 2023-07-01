USFL Championship Game 2023: Time, Channel and How to Watch Stallions vs. Maulers

The 2023 USFL season comes to an end on Saturday night with the Championship game. The Birmingham Stallions will take on the Pittsburgh Maulers at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The game will start at 8 p.m. ET and will air on NBC and the NBC Sports App.

The Stallions are looking to win the USFL title for the second time in as many years. They enter the game with a 9-2 record and have not lost a game since falling to the Houston Gamblers on May 13. The Stallions are led by quarterback Alex McGough who was recently named league MVP. McGough stepped in as starting QB in Week 1 when J'Mar Smith went down with an injury. In 10 regular season games, McGough tallied 2,507 total yards while also accounting for 25 of the team's 32 offensive touchdowns.

The Championship Game is going to be a party 🙌🔥



Join us Saturday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium for the USFL Championship Game AND a concert from @DylanScottCntry before kickoff 🎶



A Championship Game ticket purchase grants you access to the pregame concert. Get your… pic.twitter.com/x4FauOKXKN — USFL (@USFL) June 27, 2023

When speaking to reporters this week, McGough talked about how his strict diet has led to his success. "Honestly, it's hard to eat the same thing five times a day with small variations to it. It's helped a tremendous amount," he said. "Like I can't explain to you how much it's helped as far as just recovering from games with just my body feeling great. And also say I can't do it without my family back there because they cook all my food on the away games and it makes my life 10 times easier for when we when I travel. So I'll have to pack all this food and carry nine bags on the plane, and it helps a lot and I just think it helps in every aspect, not even just recovery."

The Maulers finished the regular season with a 4-6 record, but it was good enough to be one of the top two teams in the North division. And in the playoffs, the Maulers got past the Michigan Panthers to earn a trip to the championship game. Pittsburgh took a step in the right direction in 2023 after winning just one game in 2022. But they know taking down the defending champions will be a tough challenge.

"Our best football is still in front of us. Birmingham better watch out," Maulers head coach Ray Horton told reporters this week. "We're ready to play. And I don't care if they go, 'What's he saying?' We're ready to play."