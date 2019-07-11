U.S. Soccer Player Alex Morgan Jokes That ESPY Win Was ‘Second Best’ Trophy She Won This Week

Alex Morgan went home with another big prize after the 2019 ESPYs. The USWNT player joked the award for Best Female Athlete was the second best award she got that week, after winning the team won the World Cup in France Sunday.

“Sorry but this probably the second best trophy we won this week,” she started her acceptance speech to big cheers from the audience.

“Thank you all so much and congratulations to all the incredibly talented nominees and powerful women in this category,” she continued. “I think about the greats who have won this award in the past and I’m just so honored to follow in their amazing footsteps, they have not only won championships and countless records, but were an inspiration to so many, including me, as they dreamt of playing the sport that they loved.

“Sorry, but this is probably the second-best trophy we won this week.” We see you, @alexmorgan13 🍵 pic.twitter.com/MZPo5HiD8V — ESPN (@espn) July 11, 2019

“As athletes, we try to surround ourselves with the best people to help lift us up and make this journey possible, and I’m so fortunate to have that in my life,” Morgan added.

She then thanked her teammates letting out a big “We did it!” and saying she has 22 best friends, before the camera panned to team star Megan Rapinoe cheering on her friend from the audience.

Morgan also thanked her family and her husband, Servando Carrasco, calling him her ultimate teammate.

“To my parents and sisters, who are here tonight and have been by side all month in France and every day prior, I am here standing tall and living my dream because of you,” she said.

She ended her speech by thanking ESPN for the award and for investing in a television deal for the professional soccer league, allowing many more audiences to tune in for the games.

“Investment in women and girls should not only occur on the playing field, but in more storytelling of badass, amazing women who continue to show that we are more than just athletes,” she ended the touching speech.

Fans of the soccer star congratulated her on her big win on social media.

Alex Morgan won best female athlete at the ESPYs and she’s like…yeah this is the second best trophy I got this week. I mean, she’s not wrong. — Leeanna Golembiewski (@lgolembiewski13) July 11, 2019

You girls are all so strong and so beautiful and such an inspiration to all — Brett (@FuknCuppiecake) July 11, 2019

The USWNT has had a busy few days since taking home the big trophy in France. The team celebrated the big win with a victory parade in New York City Wednesday just hours before flying to Los Angeles for the awards ceremony.