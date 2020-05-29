University of Minnesota Won't Use Minneapolis Police Department at Football Games After George Floyd's Death

✖

The University of Minnesota is not happy about George Floyd's death. This week, school president Joan Gabel sent a letter to the students, faculty and staff, which stated the school will limit its ties with the Minneapolis Police Department. This means the school will not have the police department for large events, including football games.

"Today, I am announcing two immediate changes regarding our relationship with MPD," Gabel wrote in the letter. "First I have directed Senior Vice President Brian Burnett to no longer contract with the Minneapolis Police Department for additional law enforcement support needed for large events, such as football games and ceremonies." She went on to write that University Police Chief Matt Clark will not use the Minneapolis Police Department for specialized services events.

"We have a responsibility to uphold our values and a duty to honor them," Gabel continued. "We will limit our collaboration with the MPD to joint patrols and investigations that directly enhances the safety of our community or that allow us to investigate and apprehend those who put out students faculty and staff at risk."

Floyd died while being arrested by police on Monday evening. Four offices were responding to a "forgery in progress" call when they arrested Floyd. One officer, Derek Chauvin, was seen kneeling on Floyd's neck for several minutes. Floyd was pleading, "I can't breathe," before he lost consciousness. Chauvin and the three officers on the scene have been fired, and Chauvin has reportedly been arrested.

"After he got out, he physically resisted officers. Officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and noted he appeared to be suffering medical distress. Officers called for an ambulance," a police statement reads. "At no time were weapons of any type used by anyone involved in this incident. … Body worn cameras were on and activated during this incident." With the incident being recorded by a bystander, Floyd's death sparked national outrage with a number of athletes speaking out including Colin Kaepernick and LeBron James.

This happened just blocks away from U.S. Bank Stadium, the home of the Minnesota Vikings, and they released a statement. "We are deeply saddened by the loss of life that occurred Monday evening just blocks from our stadium," the statement read. Everyone in our community deserves the right to feel protected and safe."