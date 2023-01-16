University of Alabama Player Darius Miles Arrested in Fatal Shooting

University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old woman. As mentioned by UPI, Miles, 21, and Micheal Lynn Davis, 20 were arrested on Sunday and charged with capital murder for the death of 23-year-old Jonae Harris.

Police said officers were called to the Walk of Champions by Bryant Denny Stadium at 1:45 a.m. local time when a vehicle had stopped in search of assistance from an Alabama police cruiser. Officers discovered Harris dead from a gunshot wound, and the driver told police they had been shot into, and that someone in the vehicle other than Harris returned fire. The shooting occurred off the university campus. Police also said the shooting appeared to be over a minor verbal altercation that occurred between the suspects and the victims.

"Darius Miles and his family are heartbroken tonight over the death of Jamea Jonae Harris," Miles' attorney Willam White said in a statement, per Patch. "While Darius has been accused of being involved with this tragedy, he maintains his innocence and looks forward to his day in court. Our firm's own investigation is ongoing, and no further statement will be made at this time."

Miles was last seen with the basketball team on Saturday. He was on the bench during the Crimson Tide's 106-66 win over LSU, and just before the game, Alabama announced that Miles will miss the rest of the season due to an ankle injury he suffered during the preseason. He played in six games this season before going back to the bench.

The University of Alabama athletics department released this statement after Miles' arrest. "First and foremost, we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the victim from last night's incident," the school said, per AL.com. "We were made aware of the recent charge against student-athlete Darius Miles, and he is no longer a member of the Alabama men's basketball team. Athletics, in conjunction with the University, is fully cooperating with this investigation."

Alabama released a statement on Sunday night, saying the school's "utmost priority is the safety and well-being of the campus community. We are grieved by the incident that occurred near campus last night and extend our deepest condolences to the victim's family and friends. We are grateful for the quick and thorough response of law enforcement and emergency response teams, and we will continue to fully support the ongoing investigation. We were made aware of the recent charge against student-athlete Darius Miles; he has been removed from campus and is no longer a member of the Alabama men's basketball team."