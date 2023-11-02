MTSU Football Employee Accused of Exposing Himself to Child in Target

A Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) football employee has been charged with exposing himself to a young girl inside a Target in Murfreesboro, Tennesse, according to WKRN. Nicholas Woodley, 29, first approached the young girl in the store on Saturday, Oct. 14, and complimented her outfit, according to police. Woodley then moved a basket he was holding away for his waits and showed the girl his genitalia.

An officer was first called to Target on Sunday, Oct. 15, for a suspicious person, who officers soon realized was the suspect of the incident the day before. The officer reportedly saw the incident occur while he was reviewing surveillance footage. They encountered Woodley inside the Target and attempted to take him into custody. Woodley allegedly made repeated efforts to stop walking and go into an aisle away from the front, which caused officers to lose their grip on his arms.

Breaking News: MTSU Football Director of Player Personnel, Nicholas Woodley, arrested for indecent exposure and resisting arrest at a local Target. He's been suspended from his post. Police are investigating further.

The victim said Woodley used his phone during the incident, leading got officers taking his phone for evidence. Woodley served as MTSU football's director of player personnel and has been suspended from his duties. "Nic Woodley has been suspended as we continue gathering information on the incident," the MTSU athletics department said in a statement. "We are disappointed and take these matters very seriously."

Woodley was charged with indecent exposure and resisting arrest. He was released from the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a bond of $3,000. Woodley is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 30. According to his bio, Woodley has been with MTSU for six seasons. Before joining MTSU, Woodley spent six years at the University of Alabama as a football student manager.

The MTSU Blue Raiders football team is having a rough 2023 season with a 2-6 record with the only wins coming against Lousiana Tech and Murray State. After MTSU's loss against Liberty last weekend, head coach Rick Stockstill said he believes his team is better than what the record says.

"I know our record doesn't say that, but we've got a good team," Stockstill said. "These guys fought their tails off and we came up a little bit short. (We) did some things in the second half that was ultimately the difference in the game. You can't fault the effort of this team and how hard we fought tonight. We left it all out there and just came up a little short."