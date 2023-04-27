Ole Miss Football Signee Allegedly Flees Police, Now Facing Felony Charge

Ole Miss football signee DeeJay Holmes was arrested on Monday after eluding police in Palm Beach County, Florida, according to the Palm Beach Post. He is facing a third-degree felony charge, and the arrest came after Holmes fled police with active sirens. Holmes was pulled over in a Dodge two-door after driving 60 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone. Police were in the area after responding to reporters of vehicles drag racing and "almost causing multiple car crashes."

Officers did a license plate check on the Dodge Challenger and noticed it had an expired registration. Holmes was driving the vehicle, and when police activated the sirens, the football star continued driving, passing vehicles and changing lanes until he was pulled over. Holmes is required to appear in court for committing a criminal violation.

Holmes is ranked the No. 91 edge prospect and the No. 131 prospect out of Florida, according to 247Sports. In the last two seasons at Pahokee High School, Holmes recorded 52 sacks and 86 quarterback hurries. He picked Ole Miss over Colorado, Cincinnati and Western Kentucky. Holmes is part of an Ole Miss signing class that ranked No. 20 nationally.

"These signing days are not what they used to be. It certainly seems like almost everybody signs early nowadays," Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said in February. "We have 28 or 29 guys in our class. When it's all said and done, including the next window that opens up, it'll all be over 30 players again this season. That's the world we live in now. Your rosters are changing. We have a whole new set of issues to deal with as head coaches and coaching staffs. Your roster turns over so much with all these guys leaving and coming in. It does make it challenging, but everybody has the same challenges as far as creating culture because you have so much movement now. We had much more significant players come in than go out through the portal."

Emmanuel Hendrix, Holmes high school coach, spoke to 247Sports last year about receiving love from colleges in the area. "He gets a lot of love," Hendrix said. "Everybody kind of giving him the cold shoulder when it comes to zeroing in on him because he's really focused on football, winning a state championship. That's why I said no one has the upper hand because he's really not focused on where he's going."