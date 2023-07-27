University of Kansas Football Player Allegedly Threatened to Bomb School

An offensive lineman from the University of Kansas Jayhawks football team was arrested on Monday and charged with "aggravated criminal threat; cause terror, evacuation or disruption," according to multiple reports. The arrest of Joe Krause comes hours after the University of Kansas Police Department responded to a bomb threat against the Kansas football facilities. Krause was arrested by university police less than a mile from the school's football complex and stadium. The complaint said Krause was arrested for communicating a "threat to commit violence" toward the football facilities.

The University of Kansas Police Department has not confirmed if Krause was the one who made the threat. "We are aware of a situation involving one of our student-athletes. We take the safety of our staff, student-athletes and coaches very seriously," Kansas Athletics said in a statement to The Athletic. "We are gathering more information and will have no further comment at this time." Krause went before a judge on Tuesday and said that he had not yet a retainer. After being arrested on Monday, Krause was released on Tuesday after posting $10,000 bail. His next court date is in early August.

Kansas football’s Joe Krause arrested after alleged bomb threat to team facility https://t.co/2H4bhtshYJ pic.twitter.com/Kw5RfjxAuj — New York Post (@nypost) July 26, 2023

Krause joined Kansas in 2020 as a walk-on from Prairie Village, Kansas. He played in two games during the 2020 season but has not played in one game in 2021 or 2022. In the last two seasons, Lance Leipold has been the head coach of the team, and in 2022, the Jayhawks played in their first bowl game since 2008, losing to Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl.

This week, Leipold spoke to reporters about the next step for his football team. "We're making progress in this in this program," Leipold said, per 247Sports. "I think when you look at maybe our staff continuity, what our players are doing now, what we're doing offensively, we're making a commitment [to football]. So it's not one thing, it's gonna be all holistic. But now we have to stay the course. All those things are very positive. And this may be the most positive time of energy that Kansas football has had in a very long time even though we didn't play as well as we needed to lay the last half of the season."