UFC Vegas 2: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

The UFC is back in action on Saturday night with UFC Vegas 2. This event, which will not allow fans, will once again take place at the APEX Arena in Las Vegas and will feature Jessica Eye facing off with fellow flyweight contender Cynthia Calvillo. Here's when the action begins in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC Vegas 2 starts at 7 p.m. ET with the preliminary card, which features four bouts. The main card starts at 9 p.m. ET and will feature six fights. Both cards will air on ESPN as part of a continuing partnership between UFC and the Worldwide Leader in Sports. Additionally, those without cable can stream the fight night with the ESPN+ app.

The price of ESPN+ is $5 for one month of service or $50 annually. There is also a bundle with Hulu and Disney+ that costs $13 per month. The streaming service does not offer a free trial. ESPN+ is available on Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV and Tablet, iPhone and iPad, Oculus Go and across Android phones and tablets.

Heading into Saturday's event, three fighters are facing penalties after their weigh-ins. Eye weighed in at 126.25 pounds, a quarter-pound over the non-title limit. This is the second time she has missed weight and is facing a fine equal to 25 percent of her fight purse. Additionally, Karl Roberson and Zarrukh Adashev both missed weight. Roberson faces a 30-percent fine while Adashev faces a 20-percent fine.

Roberson, who was 4.5 pounds over the 186-pound title limit, will face off with Marvin Vettori. The pair had a previous fight scheduled, but it did not take place due to Roberson missing weight and dealing with an illness. Vettori reportedly expressed frustration and anger, leading to the two fighters nearly coming to blows in a hotel. He showed his anger once again after Roberson missed weight, but he made a statement about his upcoming bout.

“The first thing I said was, ‘This guy is a [expletive] ho because he didn’t make weight last time and he’s not making it this time, by more this time,” Vettori said, per Yahoo! Sports. "I just want him to show up. I will tell him this: Just show up. Just show up. He didn't do half the job, on making weight. At least show-up, [which is] the other half of the job. That's all I want and that's how we can settle it.

"He's been saying he wants to test himself with higher-level fighters. He's not proving to really want that," Vettori continued. "I just want him to show up. I think his head is all over the place, honestly. I'm not going to underestimate him, but he's all over the place and tomorrow I’m going to make him pay."