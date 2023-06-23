UFC President Dana White Shares Big Update on Potential Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk Fight

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk agreed to fight on social media, but many think the two were joking around. That might not be the case as UFC president Dana White shared some interesting news about the two social media giants when speaking to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. White said he talked to Zuckerberg and Musk and said "both guys are absolutely dead serious about this," per Fox News.

White said Zuckerberg reached out to him first, asking if Musk was serious about wanting to fight. The UFC president then contacted Musk, who then said he wanted to fight Zuckerberg. "This would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world. Bigger than anything that's ever been done. It would break all pay-per-view records. These guys would raise hundreds of millions of dollars for charity. You don't have to be a fighting fan to be interested in this fight. Everybody would want to see it," White said.

"The biggest fight of all time was Floyd Mayweather and Conor [McGregor], I just think it triples that. I think it triples what that did. There's no limit on what that thing can make. … Everybody would watch it, everybody would want to see it." Both have combat experience as Zuckerberg, the co-founder of Meta (Facebook and Instagram), practices Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and Musk, the owner of Twitter, has done martial arts Brazilian jiu-jitsu and was in "plenty of fights growing up in South Africa," says White.

It looks like a Zuckerberg-Musk fight could happen. Now the question is who would win the social media dream bout? A spokesperson from Total Shape weighed in and said Zuckerberg would likely have the edge in the fight for a couple of reasons.

"Zuckerberg is more about hiking and high endurance activities that naturally build a leaner body," the spokesperson said. "In contrast, Musk is more in favor of strength training and will have power in his corner. Therefore, when it comes down to who would win, it is agility vs strength. Competitors with high levels of agility continue to make their way to the top of the sport time and time again. An example being Conor McGregor, whose speed and agility has become gold standard.

"Both strength and techniques are important in MMA. Whilst strength will always play a role in fighting, knowing how to strike, grapple, and ground fight well is a significant advantage. Placing both titans in a cage, Mark Zuckerberg would have the edge of agility and endurance needed to take Musk down, given Musk isn't able to forcefully strike him earlier on in the fight."