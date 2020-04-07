UFC’s Paige VanZant and Husband Austin Vanderford Turn Into Quarantine Nudists in Risque Photos

UFC fighter Paige VanZant and her husband, professional MMA fighter Austin Vanderford, have chosen a unique way to spend their self-quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic. The couple, who have been married since September 2018, have become nudists. Beginning last week, the couple have shared photos of themselves in the nude on VanZant’s Instagram page, with the pictures taken in ways to avoid them being banned from the social network.

VanZant, 26, and Vanderford, 30, shared several workout photos from their home gym. However, on March 31, they shared a photo of themselves working out without any clothes on. Since then, they have shared photos of themselves cooking, gardening and eating in the nude. On Sunday, VanZant posted their most daring photo yet, with herself holding up Vanderford while he covered her private parts. In the next photo, he held her up, with her hands coveing his privates.

VanZant has a 8-4 UFC record, with two knockouts. Back in 2016, she appeared on Dancing With The Stars and was paired with pro dancer Mark Ballas. She finished in second place behind winers Nyle DiMarco and Peta Murgatroyd. She also took part in the Food Network competition show Chopped in 2017. VanZant’s most recent match was a victory over Rachel Ostovich in January 2019.

Although VanZant fell short on DWTS, she did say in April 2018 she would be interesting in coming back so she could win the Mirrorball Trophy. “I loved every second of it and I would love to be a part of Dancing With the Stars in the future again if that opportunity ever came up,” she told the Chicago Tribune at the time. “It was definitely a positive experience for me.”

The first photo of the couple working out in the nude surfaced on March 31. The two have their backs to the camera, with VanZant’s behind blocked by a yoga ball, while Vanderford’s is blocked by a small hanging punching bag. “Last night’s workout,” VanZant wrote in the caption, along with an emoji of a man lifting weights.

VanZant and Vanderford welcomed April with a NSFW photo of the two baking a cake in the kitchen. VanZant is seen wearing just an apron, while Vanderford’s privates are covered by a well-placed cookbook. “Uh, are we doing this right??” VanZant asked. Based on the batter on Vanderford’s face, it’s a safe bet that something went wrong.

On April 2, the couple shared a photo of the two still having fun in the kitchen. This time, the two are contemplating “whiskey or wine,” with the glasses in the foreground. “Lmao y’all killin these,” UFC star Mike Perry wrote. Based on the comments, it looks like he is not the only one liking the photos.

Next, the couple took their adventures outside. They posed on their porch, with an orange tiger umbrella covering their behinds. While they are covered for Instagram users, they were out in the open for their neighbors. “Howdy neighbors,” VanZant wrote, adding a tiger emoji.

On April 4, it was time to do some gardening and water the plants, but it was still not time to wear any clothes. The gardening picture shows VanZant leaning down to plant something, while Vanderford stands behind her with water coming from the hose. “Play in the dirt. Because life is too short to always have clean fingernails,” she wrote.

The most audacious photos the couple posted surfaced on Sunday. VanZant posted a photo showing off her strength, with herself holding an upside down Vanderford, whose hands covered her private parts. The second photo shows Vanerford carrying an upside down VanZant, with her hands between his legs. “It’s called art, you wouldn’t understand,” she wrote.

On Monday, it was back to the kitchen, where the couple posted with “our two favorite things.” Vanderford posed on the counter-top, VanZant covering his privates with a bottle of whiskey. The second picture showed VanZant crawling towards Vanderford, who held a chip in front of her.