UFC Octagon Girl Arianny Celeste Is Pregnant

UFC octagon girl Arianny Celeste just revealed to fight fans that she is pregnant. She is expecting her first child with boyfriend Taylor King. She has not worked recent UFC events due to the pregnancy, and this trend will continue until she gives birth. Celeste revealed that she will not fly to Fight Island for UFC 251. However, she says she will return to her job after giving birth.

Celeste posted a photo on Instagram that showed her standing in what appeared to be one of Nevada's deserts. She was topless and cradling a baby bump. King is a professional photographer and shot the snaps for Instagram. The UFC star told US Weekly that she doesn't yet know the sex of the baby, but she did reveal when the baby will likely be born. Celeste is due on Sept. 28, 2020.

"Dear Baby, I've been waiting for this moment my entire life! I promise to teach you about the beauty of the world and to love with no restrictions or division. In turn, you have already taught me so much about kindness, empathy, and faith. Through all of this chaos, you have helped me to stay strong and grounded. You are already soooo loved much!! I can’t wait to meet you my baby! Love, Mommy," Celeste wrote in her Instagram post.

As Celeste explained to US Weekly, she struggled with her energy levels during the first trimester of her pregnancy. However, she got her energy back around week 14. Although this led to some altered eating schedules. Celeste is someone that traditionally shies away from meat, but this changed during her pregnancy.

"Thankfully, I wasn't too sick or nauseous," Celeste said. "I crave fruit and meat. I'm not usually a meat eater and I stick to a mostly vegan diet, but during pregnancy I've given in to occasionally eating things like In-N-Out or pizza." Celeste said that she's also been spending a considerable amount of time reading everything she can about childbirth.

While Celeste won't be heading to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi for UFC 251, several prominent figures will. Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns headline the event while Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski provide the action during the co-main event. This night of fights will kick off a month of international UFC action on Fight Island while Celeste will remain at home preparing to welcome the new addition to her family.