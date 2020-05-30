UFC Fight Night 176: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

✖

Saturday night, the UFC will make its highly-anticipated return to Las Vegas during UFC Fight Night 176. This stacked card will feature 13 bouts between some of MMA's rising stars and veterans alike. Fans won't be in attendance for the event, so here is how they can watch from home. UFC Fight Night 176 takes place at the APEX Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The preliminary card featuring six bouts will start at 6 p.m. ET. The main card, highlighted by Tyron Woodley vs. Gilbert Burns, will begin at 9 p.m. ET. The event is available on both ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming platform.

The price of ESPN+ is $5 for one month of service or $50 annually. There is also a bundle with Hulu and Disney+ that costs $13 per month. The streaming service does not offer a free trial. ESPN+ is available on Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV and Tablet, iPhone and iPad, Oculus Go and across Android phones and tablets.

This will be the UFC's first event back in Las Vegas amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. UFC 249 took place in Jacksonville, Florida, but the Nevada State Athletic Commission approved events to be held without fans. Instead of heading to the T-Mobile Arena, the fighters will square off at the APEX Arena.

While the location may be different, Woodley's goal remains the same. He lost his championship belt to Kamaru Usman back in UFC 235. Defeating Burns, who is on a five-win streak, would potentially put him back in contention for the championship.

"I'm just real quiet right now because when I'm quiet, I'm violent," Woodley told ESPN's Ariel Helwani. "Every time I've lost, my next fight has been a knockout. I'm not saying I'm going to knock him out, but look at my statistics. ... I've shown I'm going to be resilient and I'm going to bounce back. And I'm going to make you forget about that last performance."

Prior to losing his welterweight title, Woodley had four successful defenses. Now he is hoping to be the one that challenges for the belt. However, setting up a rematch with Usman will require defeating Gilbert on Saturday night. The action starts at 6 p.m. ET, leading up to the main event on ESPN.