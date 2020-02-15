UFC Fight Night 167: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

The UFC will be in New Mexico on Saturday night for UFC Fight Night 167. This is a card headlined by a battle between Corey Anderson and Jan Błachowicz, who will both be looking to set the stage for a title bout. Here’s when the event takes place.

UFC Fight Night 167 takes place at Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The preliminary card that features seven bouts will start at 5 p.m. ET. The main card, which features six highly-anticipated matchups, will begin at 8 p.m. ET. The entire event will be streamed exclusively on ESPN+.

The price of ESPN+ is $5 for one month of service or $50 annually. There is also a bundle with Hulu and Disney+ that costs $13 per month. The streaming service does not offer a free trial.

UFC Fight Night 167 can be watched on WATCHESPN.com or with the ESPN+ app. The streaming service is available on Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV and Tablet, iPhone and iPad, Oculus Go, and across Android phones and tablets.

Entering Saturday night’s battle, Anderson is ranked No. 5 in the 205-pound division. Blachowicz sits just behind him at No. 6. The winner of this battle will look to create an opportunity for a title fight against Jon Jones, who successfully defended his belt against Dominick Reyes on Feb. 8. The last time Anderson and Blachowicz faced off (2015), Anderson scored a unanimous decision after three rounds.

The co-main event of UFC Fight Night 167 will feature Diego Sanchez and Michel Pereira in a welterweight fight. Sanchez is a veteran fighter in the UFC after appearing on the very first season of The Ultimate Fighter back in 2005. He earned a UFC contract after securing a victory over Kenny Florian via Technical Knockout.

Sanchez will be looking for a victory in his home state considering that he has not fought in New Mexico in six years. Defeating the knockout artist in Pereira will not be a simple matter, but “Nightmare” Sanchez is confident entering the weekend.

“The fight might be in Rio Rancho, but it’s Albuquerque, New Mexico to me,” Sanchez said on Thursday, per MMA Junkie. “On this land, I’m undefeated. Since the age of 12 years old, I’ve been in the streets to the wrestling mats to winning state championships to winning the King of the Cage out there on that Santa Ana land. It’s been a great track record for me.”

Photo Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty