UFC 246: Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Speaks out on Injury Before Fight Against Conor McGregor

Heading into Saturday night’s battle between Conor McGregor and Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 246, there are concerns about a possible injury that could affect the bout. The hat-wearing Cerrone was spotted walking with a limp, and many speculated that he is hiding an injury. However, the fighter has shut down any concerns.

Speaking with reporters recently, Cerrone revealed that he did suffer an injury, but it was nothing too serious. He was actually far more impressed that many people noticed him walking with the slight limp.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I knew that was going to come up. People are good,” Cerrone said. “Put a little limp, what if I was walking with a drawl? Or maybe I stepped on a Lego? I got a kid now. No, I’m good. No, I’m fine. I just kicked a pad funny, it was just a funny nothing, you know.”

To show that he is truly ready for the bout, Cerrone did a little dance in front of the reporters. He didn’t appear limited in any fashion by the limp. He even laughed off the idea.

Cerrone is looking for a victory after two back-to-back losses, both of which were TKOs. He was defeated by Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson but is hoping for a rebound against McGregor. The Irishman hasn’t won an MMA bout since Nov. 2016 and has not been involved in a bout since Oct. 2018. His last battle was in UFC 229 against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor’s preparation and return to the “blue-collar” work ethic that made him a star have many predicting that he will easily achieve victory on Saturday night. Former UFC star Chuck Liddell is less convinced. He actually laid out a path to victory for Cerrone, explaining that the ground attack could be the best route.

“I think if Cowboy can come out and convince him he’s going to take him down, get after him, and get him guessing whether or not they’re going to go up or down, I think Cowboy can do it,” Liddell said to TMZ Sports. “If he lets Conor get comfortable out there and firing at will he might run into trouble.”

Cerrone and McGregor will face off during UFC 246 on Saturday night. The bout will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Photo Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC/Getty