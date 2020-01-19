UFC 246: Former NFL Receiver Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson Places $1,000 Bet on Conor McGregor

UFC 246’s main event is drawing near, and fans are still debating about whether Conor McGregor or Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone will win. The outcome of the bout is unknown but former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson has made up his mind. He has already placed a sizable bet on McGregor.

The former NFL star in Johnson revealed that he had dropped $1,000 in support of the Irishman. The pair had met up earlier in the week and had discussed their various athletic pursuits. McGregor had also told Johnson to “bet the house on me” during this conversation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I just bet $1,000 dollars on McGregor,” Johnson said in a brief Twitter video. “Feeling good about it. It’s time to go to the fight.”

This bet isn’t one made in an effort to secure a massive payday. If McGregor wins, Johnson will walk away with $1,300. He would still be considered a winner among those in Las Vegas. Although some of his fans were disappointed that the bet was so small. Johnson had reportedly boasted that he would be putting a $100K bet on McGregor to win, but the actual ticket he showed was much smaller.

Regardless of the amount, some UFC fans preferred to refer to Johnson’s bet as a donation. They fully expected Cerrone to win on Saturday night, and they repeated this belief in the comments.

While Johnson made it clear that he was attending UFC 246 at the T-Mobile Arena, he also specified that he wouldn’t be dressing up for the occasion. He tweeted out that everyone was dressing to impress in suits and high-end attire. He was simply wearing skinny jeans from Target and some Dr. Marten boots.

Interestingly enough, there were multiple financial aspects discussed by the pair during their conversation. The Irishman asked Johnson why he had changed his name to Ochocinco after his press conference was crashed by the former NFL receiver.

The reason, as it turns out, is that the league had fined Johnson $40,000 for briefly putting an Ochocinco nameplate on his Bengals jersey. The receiver appealed the fine on the basis that he hadn’t worn the nickname during the game. His appeal was denied, so Johnson responded by legally changing his surname to Ochocinco to force the league to put it on his jersey.

Photo Credit: Alika Jenner/Getty Images