Tyson Fury Gives Health Update on Newborn Daughter After She's Hospitalized in ICU

✖

Tyson Fury just shared an update on his newborn daughter. The boxing superstar went to his Instagram Story to tell his fans about baby Athena being born over the weekend and then being placed in ICU on Monday. Fury is hoping Athena will be out of ICU very soon.

"Massive thanks for all the messages and support," Fury wrote in his Instagram story. "The baby is in a stable position and doing well. Hopefully, she comes out of ICU today. Please keep baby Athena in your prayers. Paris is doing great. God Bless." Athena is one of the Fury and Paris' six children. The other five are Venezuela, 11, Prince John James, 8, Prince Tyson II, 4, Valencia Amber, 3 and Prince Adonis Amaziah, 1. Paris revealed that she was in labor for two days before giving birth over the weekend.

“He [Tyson] is dangerous with a camera think he’s bored now we nearly at the end of day 2 in here and still no little girly," Paris wrote. As Fury makes sure Athena and the rest of his family is healthy, He is getting ready for a huge fight. On October 9, Fury, 32 will take on Deontay Wilder for the WBC and The Ring heavyweight championships. This will be the third time the two will meet in the ring. The first meeting in 2018 ended in a draw. The second match was in February 2020, and Fury won via seven-round TKO.

"I just want to say big shout out Deontay Wilder," Fury said after the second fight. "He came here tonight, he manned up. He really did show heart of a champion. I hit him with a clean right and then dropped him and he got back up a battled on into round seven. He is a warrior. He will be back, he will be a champion again, but I will say the King has returned to the top of the throne."

The third fight was originally set to take place on July 24 but Fury tested positive for COVID-19 on July 19. Fury has a 30-0-1 record and is a two-time world heavyweight champion, having held the WBC and The Ring titles after beating Wilder last year. Wilder, who won a bronze medal at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, won the WBC title in 2015, becoming the first American world heavyweight champion since 2004.