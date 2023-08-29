Culprit Sentenced in Murder of Tyson Fury's Cousin

A man was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Tyson Fury's cousin during a brawl outside a bar. According to The Guardian, Liam O'Pray, 22, stabbed Rico Burton, 31, in the neck with a lock-knife that caused massive blood loss. He was found guilty of murder by a jury after a three-week trial at Manchester Crown Court in July. He must serve 28 years in prison before parole and was already convicted of carrying a knife in public.

Following the death of Burton, Fury went to social media to share his reaction. "My cousin was murdered last night, stabbed in the neck. This is becoming ridiculous idiots carry knives. This needs to stop ASAP," Fury wrote, per The Guardian. "UK government needs to bring higher sentencing for knife crime, it's a pandemic and you don't know how bad it is until it's one of your own! Life is very precious and it can be taken away very quick enjoy every moment. RIP RICO BURTON. May the lord god grant you a good place in heaven. See you soon."

Along with the murder of Burton, O'Pray was found guilty of wounding with intent by slashing and stabbing Harvey Reilly, 17 at the time and now 18, during the same incident last year. Reilly survived the attack due to the police being on the scene quickly. Judge Alan Conrad KC told O'Pray: "You were a stabbing waiting to happen. Yet again this court has to deal with the death, injury and devastation as a result of a knife being taken out. You can blame all manner of things but the fact is you, and others like you who chose to carry knives, that's the problem."

The incident began when O'Pray was denied entry to two bars in Manchester. Then O'Pray's friend, Malachi Hewitt-Brown, was punched by Burton's cousin, Chasiah Burton, and O'Pray then attacked Rico Burton with the knife. Reilly went after O'Pray but was sabbed by him twice. People went to help Burton, who went into cardiac arrest and died at the hospital.

Fury is ranked the top heavyweight boxer in the world, according to ESPN. He is currently the WBC heavyweight champion and has a 33-0-1 career boxing record.