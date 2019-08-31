Tyler Skaggs, Late Los Angeles Angels Pitcher, Dying From Fentanyl and Oxycodone Sparks Marijuana Conversation

Late Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim pitcher Tyler Skaggs died while under the influence of opioids, according to the Los Angeles Times, and fans are wondering if access to recreational or medical marijuana would have changed Skaggs’ path. In light of the toxicology report that stated Skaggs suffered from “alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone intoxication” when he choked on his own vomit and died, MLB fans think this could be a wakeup call to officials in the league and the U.S. government to take action.

Not ok…

Ask medication makers, why marijuanna is still illegal and fentanyl is murdering via scripted compliance… Tyler Skaggs’ autopsy: Fentanyl, oxycodone and alcohol led to death – Los Angeles Times https://t.co/MXixBLEOf3 via @GoogleNews — Matthew Lazowicki (@Potus2028V1) August 31, 2019

I absolutely hate seeing that Tyler Skaggs accidentally overdosed on Oxycodon and fentanyl while also having alcohol in his system. If he had been legally able to just smoke weed to help with his pain he could potentially still be here today. — logan kenney (@LogeyDubBogey) August 31, 2019

Damn shame about Tyler Skaggs.. smoke weed, people. fuck pharmaceuticals. — EggSavior (@XSkonseng) August 30, 2019

Many think that weed should be legalized nationwide, but others said that even if MLB would allow players from states where the substance is legal to use the drug, many could hypothetically curb their addiction issues.

However, some also brought up how unregulated strains of marijuana could be laced with illegal substance and how drug users could just try and get clean altogether.

Don’t know why I was surprised by Tyler Skaggs cause of death. In today’s world I shouldn’t have been. But it also makes me sad and makes me wonder about the MLB drug testing program. Too busy testing for weed instead of testing for $hit that matters. #mlb #TylerSkaggs — Dave Barber (@DBBinTuc) August 31, 2019

I’m from Northern Maine. I never knew a person that died from Weed combined with Booze. This opiate horseshit needs to end. Athletes put their bodies through incredible strain. Allow them safe medicinal options. #Skaggs — Mychal Hunter (@ACCBR1) August 30, 2019

This accidental overdose by Skaggs, is a cautionary incident about using ANY street drug.

You don’t KNOW, what it may be laced or mixed with it.

Street pharmacists.

Dangerous.

Even weed, could be deadly, because of unknown substances laced into it.#Skaggs @Dodgers — Jennifer Coleman (@jenniferclmn) August 31, 2019

Skaggs’ death is still under investigation by both authorities and MLB. A member of the Los Angeles Angels organization is suspected to have supplied the 27-year-old pitcher with synthetic opioids, but no name has been released.

