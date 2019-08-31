Sports

Tyler Skaggs, Late Los Angeles Angels Pitcher, Dying From Fentanyl and Oxycodone Sparks Marijuana Conversation

Late Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim pitcher Tyler Skaggs died while under the influence of opioids, according to the Los Angeles Times, and fans are wondering if access to recreational or medical marijuana would have changed Skaggs’ path. In light of the toxicology report that stated Skaggs suffered from “alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone intoxication” when he choked on his own vomit and died, MLB fans think this could be a wakeup call to officials in the league and the U.S. government to take action.

Many think that weed should be legalized nationwide, but others said that even if MLB would allow players from states where the substance is legal to use the drug, many could hypothetically curb their addiction issues.

However, some also brought up how unregulated strains of marijuana could be laced with illegal substance and how drug users could just try and get clean altogether.

Skaggs’ death is still under investigation by both authorities and MLB. A member of the Los Angeles Angels organization is suspected to have supplied the 27-year-old pitcher with synthetic opioids, but no name has been released.

