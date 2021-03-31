Tyler Lockett Signs Huge Contract Extension With Seahawks

✖

Tyler Lockett is now one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL. According to multiple reports, the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver has signed a four-year, $69.2 million contract extension with $37 million guaranteed. The new contract places him between, Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Allen Robinson of the Chicago Bears in terms of average yearly compensation at $17.3 million, according to NFL.com. When Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson learned the news he sent a message to Lockett on Twitter.

Wilson knows how big getting a deal done with Lockett was for the Seahawks moving forward. The 28-year old wide receiver has been with the team since 2015 but has come into his own the last two years, catching at least 80 passes and 1,050 yards. But the only time Locket made the Pro Bowl was during his rookie season when he playing on special teams.

The homie!!! @TDLockett12 Let’s go!!!

You deserve it all! Love you bro! 💪🏾🙌🏾 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 31, 2021

“It’s been really, really special over the years," Wilson said recently when talking about his relationship with Lockett on the field. " And somehow he just catches it every time. Even the ball that you caught the first touchdown Tyler, the other night. That was a tight window. And I’m spinning out and running and trying to figure out where guys are everywhere and everything just happens so fast. And I see Tyler adjust his glove on the fly. So I ended up firing it to Tyler, and he catches it."

Tyler Lockett BALLED in 2020 💪 100 Rec (Seahawks Franchise Record)

1,054 Rec Yds

10 Rec TDs

10.5 Yds/Rec His extension is well deserved 💰 pic.twitter.com/MjEDy6fhLR — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) March 31, 2021

Lockett was drafted by the Seahawks in the third round out of Kansas State back in 2015. He has played in 95 games and has caught 376 passes for 4,892 yards and 37 touchdowns. Lockett is a big reason the Seahawks are seemingly in the Super Bowl picture every season.

“We’ve had that great amazing connection for a long time,” Wilson said about Lockett back in September. “He’s made so many special plays and showed up in so many different ways. He got behind the defense on the first (touchdown) and made two great ones down the road. He’s everything you’d want in a receiver.”