TV Host and Golf Pro Partner Marry in Scotland

A sports television host married a Welsh golf star in a ceremony in Scotland. Emma Dodds of TNT Sports tied the knot with long-term partner Becky Morgan back in August. Dodds shared a series of photos on her Instagram account, captioning the ceremony made it the "Best day ever."

Morgan also shared wedding photos on her Instagram account and wrote, "Thanks to both of our families for all your support in the build up and on the day. A huge heartfelt thanks to all of our friends who made the effort to come from far and wide! The day wouldn't have been the same without your laughter, encouragement and fun loving ways!"

The wedding comes three years after Dodds and Morgan announced their engagement. At the time, Dodds wrote on Instagram, "Some personal news... after a few months to enjoy this privately with friends and family, I'm beyond thrilled [Morgan] said yes!"

In 2021, Dodds and Morgan spoke to Sports Media LGBT+, and Dodds talked about her journey in sports media. "I knew at school that I wanted to go into sport, and I had the option to go to the US and play basketball – but I'm probably not the best build to go and make a career out of that! I was doing work experience in local radio and I ended up getting a job at a station in my gap year," Dodds said. "I used to do the traffic reports, deliver prizes for the events team, all sorts of nonsense – but I really enjoyed it. At the end of my year, I didn't want to leave. There were graduates coming in that were shadowing me, so I figured having the job already was better than going to get the qualification."

Morgan, who won the Hero Women's Indian Open on the Ladies European Tour in 2018, talked about how she got into golf. "I started at the age of 12. I have a twin sister and our grandparents took us along to the local golf club, Monmouth GC. I loved it – my sister, not so much! – and I ended up going to university in the States on a golf scholarship," Morgan said. "I did four years there, graduated, and came back. I stayed amateur for a couple of years and then I took the plunge to go pro."