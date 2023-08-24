Two Dallas Cowboys Players Suffer Season-Ending Injuries During Preseason Game

This past Saturday wasn't the best day for the Dallas Cowboys, in terms of health. During the preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and tight end John Stephens suffered torn ACLs, and both players will miss the entire 2023 season. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy reacted to the news during his press conference this week and was not happy that the players won't be able to contribute on the field this year.

"He has been, frankly, you can make the argument, the star of the rookie class," McCarthy said when asked about Overshown, per the Cowboys' official website. "He has stood out from the first time we got in the meeting room. You could see his ability right away. Obviously, you feel terrible for the young man."

Overshown, 23, was selected by the Cowboys in the third round of this year's NFL Draft. The linebacker was projected to make a big impact on defense and special teams, and he made key plays in the team's first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Stephens, 23, joined the Cowboys this year as an undrafted free agent after playing college football at Louisiana-Lafayette. And in the preseason game against the Jaguars, Stephens caught five passes for 56 yards.

"What a camp he's having," McCarthy said earlier this month, per Sports Illustrated. "He's impressed since Day One. He definitely stood out in OTAs. Got to camp and the opportunities he had with the older guys, and it wasn't too big for him. And you could see tonight, he was out there competing and was having fun which is what you want."

Cowboys fans were looking forward to seeing what Overshown could do considering he's playing for a team he grew up watching. Overshown was born and raised in East Texas and played college football for the Texas Longhorns. As Overshow rehabs, he's going to do everything he can to help the Cowboys be successful in 2023.

"I'm still blessed to be here," Overshown said, per the Cowboys' official website. "I'm going to be around just as much as if I was on the field. I'm definitely going to bring that same energy that I was bringing to the sideline and keep it throughout the locker room, and now I've got a different role on the team — that's bringing the juice. And I'm going to do that."